Swansea riot: Cars torched as vigil for local erupts into ‘disturbing’ violence

By Clea Skopeliti
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCTfI_0a6cgsNG00

Police are using social media footage to trace those responsible for the violence in Swansea last night, which saw cars torched at a vigil for a local teenager.

Footage posted online showed crowds cheering as a vehicle rolled down a hill towards another blazing car in the middle of the road in the city’s Mayhill area.

Police said they are investigating the incident and will be using these videos, along with CCTV footage, to help them identify people and make arrests.

In a statement on Friday, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Gilmer said: “These are scenes we don’t expect in our communities and our officers should not expect to have to confront situations like this.

“I want to reassure residents of Mayhill that we shall be maintaining an enhanced police presence throughout the weekend. If those involved choose to return and further threaten public safety they will be robustly dealt with.”

The riot broke out at a vigil held for 19-year-old Ethan Powell, who died hours after watching a football match with his grandfather on Tuesday evening, WalesOnline reports. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

The vigil was one of three memorial balloon release events friends had organised for the teenager.

The chaotic scenes began with residents throwing rocks at police after they arrived at the scene after fireworks were set off at around 7.30pm, according to a resident who spoke to the BBC .

Adam Romain, a delivery driver who lives in Mayhill, told WalesOnline that his car was set on fire.

He described coming home from a shift to the chaos, saying: “I stood here trying to protect my home, my family, my children, and my missus was in the back hysterical, crying, scared to death.”

Mr Romain also told the BBC that the “mob” of about 100 people pelted him with bricks and smashed his front door and windows as he tried to stop them from torching a second car.

A relative of Mr Powell has spoken out about the violence, saying that the 19-year-old would have been “heartbroken” to have witnessed the incident.

They told WalesOnline : “He would have been trying to stop it – it is not something he would have wanted to see.

“We can’t understand why there were people there laughing. To see that going on in Ethan’s name is devastating.”

South Wales Police Superintendent Tim Morgan said that what was believed to have started as a vigil had escalated into “violence, criminal damage and a wanton disregard for public safety”, while the first minister, Mark Drakeford, condemned the violence as “completely unacceptable”.

Mr Drakeford tweeted: “The violent scenes in Swansea last night were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated anywhere in Wales.”

Local Welsh assembly member Tom Giffard called the scenes “disturbing”, while Welsh secretary and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart said: “A tough night for the police dealing with such reckless behaviour. No excuses, police right to robustly respond.”

Police confirmed the incident was under control by 1.25am on Friday.

Tyler Thomas, a local resident, has set up an online fundraising page to help the people affected by the violence.

