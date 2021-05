Tensions between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol could increase further after Liz Truss called for “border controls and paperwork” on Irish Sea trade to be scrapped.This is not the first time protocol, agreed as part of Brexit negotiations, has sparked controversy, with the system even sparking unrest in Belfast by those apposed to the measures.But what is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why has it proved to be so divisive?What is the latest UK/EU row about?The trade secretary was asked on LBC Radio on Monday if the government hoped to remove all red tape - despite...