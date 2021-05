This is the second part to Special Ops Want to Turn the C-130 Into a Seaplane. Really. Currently, Navy SEALs, Rangers, and other units can infiltrate by mini-submarine, CV-22 Osprey, or small boat. Each vehicle has its disadvantages: mini-subs are slow, small and can only carry eight troops, while small boats are limited by range, and Ospreys can’t land on water.