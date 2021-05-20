Nicholas Harold 'Nick' Johnson

newsbreak-logo
JOHNSON Nicholas Harold 'Nick' Passed peacefully away at home after a brief illness, on 12th May 2021, aged 67. Much loved husband to Joy, loving Dad to Ben, Robin and Alex, and best Poppa Bear to Greg, Barney and Josh. Private Funeral to take place at the Vale Crematorium, on Monday, 24th May 2021. Donations if desired, to the Lymphoma Research Trust c/o Jackson Family Funeral Directors, De Lys, Wells Road, Malvern Wells, WR14 4JL. Tel: 01684 563983.

