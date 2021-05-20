newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Peter 'Alfred' Vine

 1 day ago

VINE Peter 'Alfred' Passed away Saturday 15th May 2021 at Hereford County Hospital aged 83 years. Dear Dad to Jason and the late Lee. Much loved Grandad and Great Grandad. Peter will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to current restrictions private family funeral will be held at Hereford Crematorium at 9.30 am on Tuesday 1st June 2021. Donations for Midland Air Ambulance and all enquiries to Ledbury Funeral Services, 132 The Homend, Ledbury. HR8 1BZ. Tel: 01531 633388.

