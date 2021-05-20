Jean Jevon

Lois Jean Rockwell, 70, of Niles, MI passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Lakeland Hospital of St. Joseph, MI. She was born April 29, 1951 in Niles, MI to the late Lyle and Willa Jean Jesswein. In 1984, Lois married Edward “Ed” Rockwell in Niles. Lois loved her pets, dogs, cats, especially her beloved cat, Baby Boy. Lois loved going up north to the Mackinac Bridge and shopping at all the stores in Mackinac City. Lois liked to go for long rides; just find a road and see where it takes you. She loved to look out her window and watch her birds, especially the red cardinals.