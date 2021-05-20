newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Jean Jevon

By Local listings
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 1 day ago

JEVON Jean Sadly our beloved Mom and Grandma, Jean Jevon, aged 87, passed away on 6th May. She is and will be greatly missed. Family and Friends are warmly invited to a Celebration of her life from 3pm on Sunday 23rd May at The Wolverns, Castle Frome.

