Leonard Jack William (Len) ﻿dunnett

DUNNETT Leonard Jack William 'Len' Passed peacefully away on May 10th 2021, aged 88 surrounded by "his girls". A very much loved husband of Sheila, devoted and caring dad of Dawn and Gail. A very special grandad and Big Ga and a loved and respected brother, uncle, father-in-law and friend. The funeral service will be held at Worcester Crematorium on May 25th 2021 at 2.30pm, by invitation only due to covid restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations to The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and enquiries regarding the webcast of the service to E Hill & Son Funeral Directors, Pershore WR10 1HZ. Tel: 01386 552141.