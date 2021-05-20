newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Leonard Jack William (Len) ﻿dunnett

By Local listings
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 1 day ago

DUNNETT Leonard Jack William 'Len' Passed peacefully away on May 10th 2021, aged 88 surrounded by "his girls". A very much loved husband of Sheila, devoted and caring dad of Dawn and Gail. A very special grandad and Big Ga and a loved and respected brother, uncle, father-in-law and friend. The funeral service will be held at Worcester Crematorium on May 25th 2021 at 2.30pm, by invitation only due to covid restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations to The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and enquiries regarding the webcast of the service to E Hill & Son Funeral Directors, Pershore WR10 1HZ. Tel: 01386 552141.

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunnett#Husband#Worcester Crematorium#Family Flowers#Caring Dad#Pershore Wr10 1hz#Enquiries#Invitation#Dunnett
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
MLBmountainviewtoday.ca

EDGINGTON, William Ronald (Bill)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Bill on May 11th in Kelowna after a long struggle with cancer. Bill was born in Vancouver and spent his school years primarily in Abbotsford, where he excelled in track and loved baseball and soccer, graduating from Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 1966. The following day he started work at B.C. Penitentiary as a Switchboard Operator working his way through the administrative ranks at different institutions in Western Canada, from Regional Chief Sentence Administration to Assistant Warden to Manager of Human Resources. The majority of his career was spent at Bowden Institution in Central Alberta where he raised his children and volunteered for different organizations. After a 32 year career, he retired to B.C. and worked for several years at a golf course in the Shuswap, where both he and Joan could golf regularly and build their dream home together. .
Braidwood, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Bell 50th Anniversary

Rick and Lora Bell, of St. Anne, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering July 10 in Braidwood. The event will be hosted by their family. Rick and the former Lora Beck were married April 24, 1971, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Midlothian. They have six...
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Clearmans celebrate 70th anniversary

Robert and Shirley Clearman were married May 5, 1951, in Helena. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a Jade Garden luncheon held May 2, 2021. Robert worked for Caird Engineering and the Federal Reserve Bank. Shirley taught for the Helena Public Schools. The couple has enjoyed travel, collecting antiques...
Obituarieswwnytv.com

Caroline Thomasine Lafian, 54, of Fowler

FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Caroline Thomasine Lafian, age 54, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021 due to a chronic illness. A dear friend and caregiver was by her side. She was born to the late Natalie and Mike Lafian, her devoted parents, on March 4, 1967. She was predeceased by her sister Linda K. Cope of Franklin TN in 2011.
Central Lake, MIantrimreview.net

Richard (Dick) Thomas Williams

Richard (Dick) Thomas Williams, 76, of Central Lake died Friday, May 14, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was born Sept. 30, 1944 in Detroit, the son of Edward Jr. and Margaret (Moore) Williams. In high school, Dick was involved in sports, but his life took a...
Obituariesledburyreporter.co.uk

Hereford Times death notices, published May 13

HERE are the death notices published in the Hereford Times on Thursday, May 13. To place any family notices visit bit.ly/HTnotices, or to view visit bit.ly/HTannoucements. We publish tributes (obituaries) free. Fill in this simple online form: https://bit.ly/HTtribute. BARRATT Carl. 14th May 2020 Remembering a very special Son, Dad, Grandad...
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Jack Lee Stauffer

A graveside service for Jack Lee Stauffer will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Grove Cemetery in Kenton by Rev. Jonathon Hanover. Military rites will be performed by Amvets Post 1994. Masks should be worn and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services. He died...
New Bern, NCnewbernmagazine.com

Introducing Ann Marie Byrd

We are so pleased to introduce Ann Marie Byrd as the new Feature Writer for New Bern Magazine! Ann Marie has just recently relocated to New Bern and we feel very fortunate to have her on our team. She says, “I’ve only lived here for a few months, but I’ve...
ReligionThe Post and Courier

Spiritual Corner; Brother Lee Green and Mother Dora Green, Biography

Brother Lee Green, 91, and his wife Mother Dora Green, 87, are St. John 4-B Missionary Baptist Church most senior members. They knew each other before moving to Troy New York. Mother Dora Green relocated from Greeleyville to Troy New York at the age of 19. She gave her life to Christ at the age of 15. She was baptized and became a member of Pine Grove AME Church located in Manning. She attended church regularly and participated in church service and various activities. She continued her spiritual life in New York, where she became a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. Her first job after arriving in New York was with a shirt factory. Her prayers and search for a job or assignment according to God's calling finally came to pass. She accepted a position with Eden Park Nursing Home for 20 years. Mother Dora and Brother Lee Green decided that they would return back home to Greeleyville. Mother Dora returned home to Greeleyille in 1985. She continued her career as a health care provide at a nursing home in Kingstree until her retirement in 1994.
mckenziebanner.com

Pearl Ann Todd Rigsby

ATWOOD - Mrs. Pearl Ann Todd Rigsby, 78, of Atwood, Tennessee died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Jackson. Funeral services were Saturday, May 8, 2021 in the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Eau Claire, MIWSJM

Michael Dean Voit

Michael Dean Voit, 68, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Funeral services will be at Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, with visitation 11 a.m – 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Eau Claire. Messages may be left online at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Caroline Thomas obituary

My wife, Caroline Thomas, who has died aged 89 of cancer, was an applied psychologist who worked on safety and accident prevention, championing the role of consumers in the development of standards. Known professionally as Caroline Warne, she played a pivotal role in consumer safety and accident prevention over six...
Martin, SDchadronradio.com

Donna Greenough

Funeral services for 83-year old Donna Greenough of Martin, SD, are Saturday May 15, 2021, at 1:30 PM at the Living Word Community Church in Martin. Burial will be in the Martin Community Cemetery. A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Bennett County Funeral...
Mobridge, SDtimberlakesouthdakota.com

In Memory of Dean

Members of the local trucking industry last week escorted the late Larry Dean Swift of Firesteel and his family from Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge to Isabel, where his services were held. Submitted photo.
Louisville, KYvoice-tribune.com

Molly Kristine Parsley

Molly Kristine Parsley was born May 16, 1974, and passed peacefully on March 20, 2021. She was a graduate of Ballard High School and the University of Indiana School of Journalism. She was known for having a big heart and many good friends. She was a native of Louisville but most of her career was in San Francisco where she was a freelance PR Director. She was named one of the “15 to Watch” for making a significant contribution in the PR/Marketing Industry and won an Emmy for Pereira O’Dell Advertising Agency.
Panaca, NVlccentral.com

Cleo Caroline Smith

Cleo Caroline Smith slipped peacefully from this life in the arms of her loving parents on April 30th, 2021 after 7 short weeks of life. Cleo entered this life with a tiny, quiet cry March 9th, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. Born to her parents Kevin and Michele Smith of Panaca, NV, Cleo started her mortal journey with several heart defects. She fought valiantly through two open heart surgeries and countless procedures. Cleo is survived by 4 siblings, Keziah, Greta, Keaton, and Millie. Her paternal grandparents are Dick and Caroline Smith of Sparks, NV. Her maternal grandparents are John and Donnene Mathews of Pioche, NV. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 11:00 am in Panaca, NV. A Viewing will be held at 10:00 am prior to the funeral service. Cleo will be buried in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com Cleo was a tiny miracle. During her short life, Cleo touched many lives and filled all of our hearts with love. You can follow her journey on Instagram @bless.herheart.
Akron, OHAkron Leader Publications

Nicholas Corpora

Nicholas “Nick” Lawrence Thomas Corpora left this world far too soon on April 30th, 2021 at the age of 19. He was born in Akron, Ohio, and a graduate of Copley High School, class of 2020. Nicholas was in his second year at the University of Cincinnati, majoring in Business Analytics. He was a loving soul, beloved by friends and family. His humor and sharp wit were a complement to his always calm and gentle nature. Nicholas loved sports, especially his Philadelphia Eagles, he was an avid skateboarder and gamed with his friends.
Kearney, NEthemindencourier.com

Kevin Ericson

Kevin “Trog” Ericson, 62, of Axtell, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, south of Axtell, with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. It is Trog’s request that casual attire be worn. The service will be live streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Inurnment will be held following services at the Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation as the family has honored Kevin’s wish for cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kevin’s honor are kindly suggested to the Axtell Community Fund or to the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Columbus, INRepublic

Ruth Hefner Moffatt

Ruth Hefner Moffatt, 92, of Columbus, died at 3:33 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Willow Crossing of Columbus. Arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home.
Marianna, FLChipley Bugle

Calvert obit

Sandra Lee Calvert, age 77, passed on peacefully to her forever home on May 14th, 2021 from pancreatic cancer. We celebrate her heavenly reunion with her beloved husband of 26 years, Reverend Robert (Bob) Calvert; her parents, Floy and Olin Davis; and her many siblings and relatives who went on before her. Her children, Julie Yarbrough, Jena Poole, John Yarbrough, Jennifer Ramsey, Andrea Butler, and Barbara Grant will carry her memory with them always. She also has several cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that will carry on her legacy of love.