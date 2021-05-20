Leonard Jack William (Len) ﻿dunnett

Brother Lee Green, 91, and his wife Mother Dora Green, 87, are St. John 4-B Missionary Baptist Church most senior members. They knew each other before moving to Troy New York. Mother Dora Green relocated from Greeleyville to Troy New York at the age of 19. She gave her life to Christ at the age of 15. She was baptized and became a member of Pine Grove AME Church located in Manning. She attended church regularly and participated in church service and various activities. She continued her spiritual life in New York, where she became a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. Her first job after arriving in New York was with a shirt factory. Her prayers and search for a job or assignment according to God's calling finally came to pass. She accepted a position with Eden Park Nursing Home for 20 years. Mother Dora and Brother Lee Green decided that they would return back home to Greeleyville. Mother Dora returned home to Greeleyille in 1985. She continued her career as a health care provide at a nursing home in Kingstree until her retirement in 1994.