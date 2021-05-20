newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Barbara Ann “ann” Gladwin

By Local listings
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 1 day ago

GLADWIN Barbara Ann "Ann" Of Ledbury Passed away peacefully at Hill Ash House on May 10th 2021, aged 87 years. A beloved Wife of Richard and a dear Sister, Aunt and Great Aunt. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A private family cremation will take place at Hereford. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St. John Ambulance may be sent directly to the charity. A Memorial Service will take place in the Summer. All enquiries to Ledbury Funeralcare (Hawcutts), Hawcutt House, Bye Street, Ledbury, HR8 2AA Tel: 01531 632084.

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Dear Sister#Memorial Service#Hill Ash House#St John Ambulance#Family Flowers#Bye Street#Charity#2aa Tel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Emmons, MNkiow.com

Barbara Paulson

Barbara Paulson, age 83 of Emmons, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea, MN. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl Street in Emmons, MN, with Pastor Ryan Henkel officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, rural Emmons.
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Margaret Ann Friel

The matriarch of Institute Hill, Margaret Ann Friel (Maggie) was born on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1935 and returned to heaven to be reunited with her loving husband Joe, on Mother’s Day May 9, 2021. Maggie passed away peacefully at Concordia Assisted Living Facility in Cabot, PA. Maggie sought out...
East Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Kathryn Ann ‘Kathi’ Tiechner

Kathryn Ann “Kathi” Tiechner, 72, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn "Kathi" Tiechner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituariesthecoastlandtimes.com

Mary Ann Johnson

Mary Ann Taubensee was born in Bay Shore on Long Island, New York in 1937 to Emily and George. Mischievous, irreverent, sarcastic and funny, she was a New Yorker at heart who told it like it was, but always, her friend Shirley says, in a kind way. She loved telling stories of riding the train with her father to the Opera in the city. She and her Dad often spent Saturdays reading together – trying to avoid the dreaded Saturday chores. She was very proud that her father was a volunteer fireman and loved responding to calls with her father’s fire station after she became a nurse. She went to Nursing School in Plattsburg NY, where her roommates said she was carefree, fun and accepting. She and her best friend would go to church services of different denominations and discuss. (Later in life, Mom was immediately accepting and encouraging when Lauren chose to convert to Judaism). Mom joked that she had been “set up” on dates with every eligible bachelor in Bay Shore – but they weren’t what she wanted. “Too boring,” she said. Independent and determined, she entered the Navy at 26 years old thinking that if she didn’t find the right guy to marry, she’d have a great family of girlfriends, a rewarding career and travel opportunities. She didn’t worry about complying with every little Navy rule because she figured they needed nurses. With her mischievous grin, she’d say, “What are they gonna do? Kick us out?”
Corning, NYbuckscountyherald.com

BEVERLY ANN GOULDING

Beverly Ann Goulding went home to the Lord, February 12, 2021, while her husband,. Charles Goulding, was beside her. Born on February 3, 1944 in Niagara Falls and. After graduating from Corning Community College in Corning, NY, she moved to Washington, DC, where she was a secretary for Dean Rusk at the State Department.
Findlay, OHDaily Chief-Union

Shirley A. Mercer

FINDLAY — Shirley A. Mercer, 76, of Findlay, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Fox Run Assisted Living. Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay. A funeral service will follow visitation at noon in the funeral home at with Pastor Michael Wise officiating. Interment will be held in Knollcrest Cemetery.
ReligionThe Post and Courier

Spiritual Corner; Brother Lee Green and Mother Dora Green, Biography

Brother Lee Green, 91, and his wife Mother Dora Green, 87, are St. John 4-B Missionary Baptist Church most senior members. They knew each other before moving to Troy New York. Mother Dora Green relocated from Greeleyville to Troy New York at the age of 19. She gave her life to Christ at the age of 15. She was baptized and became a member of Pine Grove AME Church located in Manning. She attended church regularly and participated in church service and various activities. She continued her spiritual life in New York, where she became a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. Her first job after arriving in New York was with a shirt factory. Her prayers and search for a job or assignment according to God's calling finally came to pass. She accepted a position with Eden Park Nursing Home for 20 years. Mother Dora and Brother Lee Green decided that they would return back home to Greeleyville. Mother Dora returned home to Greeleyille in 1985. She continued her career as a health care provide at a nursing home in Kingstree until her retirement in 1994.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Jane Struthers obituary

My friend Jane Struthers, who has died of cancer aged 70, devoted her career in university admissions to expanding the educational opportunities of young people from less affluent and multi-ethnic backgrounds. Born in Doncaster, the youngest of three children of John Minto, a bus driver, and Kathleen (nee Cook). Her...
Wayne County, NCMount Olive Tribune

Wanda J. Strickland

MOUNT OLIVE — Wanda Jones Strickland, 67, of the East Pine Forest community, died Friday, May 14, 2021 at Wayne Hospital. Services will be held at Wayne Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 with Pastor Bob Parker officiating. Tyndall Funeral Home is handling the service.
Politicsmiamivalleytoday.com

Riverside Cemetery well kept

I’d like to compliment the staff and ground keepers at Riverside Cemetery. Both my husband and son are buried there and the staff keep the grounds and offices beautiful and welcoming. In my opinion, it is the best-kept cemetery in Troy and surrounding areas. — Martha Trucksis. Holiday, Fla.
Columbia City, INinkfreenews.com

Judith Ann Ancil

Judith Ann Ancil, 79, formerly of North Webster, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her new home in Columbia City. Born March 2, 1942, in Selma, she was the daughter of Bill Cox and Geneva (Hendricks) Sanders. Growing up in Grant county, Judy graduated from Marion High School with...
Obituariessciotovalleyguardian.com

Amberlee Dawn Mae Hatfield

Amberlee Dawn Mae Hatfield was born at OSU Medical Center at 2:24am on May 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bradley Alan Harris, Jr. and multiple grandparents. She is survived by her mother Rebecca Hatfield and father William Dillon; 2 brothers, Brandon Hatfield and Elijah Dillon; grandparents, Diana Colburn and Danny Camp, aunts and uncles, Timmy Woods, Amber Woods (Christopher Holycross), Ashley Hatfield, and Joe Hatfield (Nadine Mooney); and cousins, Aiden, Arianna, Kimberlyn, Madison, Zayden, Shayla, and Colten.
ObituariesThe Guardian

William Harkness obituary

My good friend William Harkness, who has died aged 66 of lymphoma cancer, was one of the leading paediatric neurosurgeons of his generation. A caring clinician and gifted surgeon, he was also enormous fun and a great friend. William was born in Aldershot, the son of Jack and June (nee...
Niles, MIWSJM

Emma Jean Schrumpf

Emma J. Schrumpf, 97, faithful servant passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Brentwood of Niles. Services to honor Emma will take place May 15, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home at noon with a time of visitation beginning an hour prior. She will be laid to rest next to...
Melvin, KYq95fm.net

Liza Ann Collins Johnson

Liza Ann Collins Johnson 90 years of age, widow of Melvin Johnson went peacefully home on May 20, 2021 she left behind her loving children, Georgia Ann Johnson Cantrell and Jerry Wayne (Sherlene) Johnson of Winchester, KY. Liza Ann was born on Oct. 12, 1930 to the late Felix and...
Martin, SDchadronradio.com

Donna Greenough

Funeral services for 83-year old Donna Greenough of Martin, SD, are Saturday May 15, 2021, at 1:30 PM at the Living Word Community Church in Martin. Burial will be in the Martin Community Cemetery. A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Bennett County Funeral...
Royston, GA921wlhr.com

Mary Ann Bobbitt

Mrs. Mary Ann (Murphy) Bobbitt, 74, of Royston, Georgia, died Friday, May 14, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens – North. The body is at Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia where the family will receive friends on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 1pm-2pm. Online condolences may also be sent to the family by visiting www.stricklandfh.com. Strickland Funeral Home – Lavonia Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Caroline Thomas obituary

My wife, Caroline Thomas, who has died aged 89 of cancer, was an applied psychologist who worked on safety and accident prevention, championing the role of consumers in the development of standards. Known professionally as Caroline Warne, she played a pivotal role in consumer safety and accident prevention over six...
Panaca, NVlccentral.com

Cleo Caroline Smith

Cleo Caroline Smith slipped peacefully from this life in the arms of her loving parents on April 30th, 2021 after 7 short weeks of life. Cleo entered this life with a tiny, quiet cry March 9th, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. Born to her parents Kevin and Michele Smith of Panaca, NV, Cleo started her mortal journey with several heart defects. She fought valiantly through two open heart surgeries and countless procedures. Cleo is survived by 4 siblings, Keziah, Greta, Keaton, and Millie. Her paternal grandparents are Dick and Caroline Smith of Sparks, NV. Her maternal grandparents are John and Donnene Mathews of Pioche, NV. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 11:00 am in Panaca, NV. A Viewing will be held at 10:00 am prior to the funeral service. Cleo will be buried in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com Cleo was a tiny miracle. During her short life, Cleo touched many lives and filled all of our hearts with love. You can follow her journey on Instagram @bless.herheart.
South Bend, INinkfreenews.com

Case Michael Borton

Case Michael Borton, 7 weeks, unexpectedly passed away in his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2021. Case was born one of two twin boys on March 23, 2021, in South Bend, Indiana to Daniel and Kayla (Goins) Borton. He was a perfect baby who loved to smile. He loved to...