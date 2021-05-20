Barbara Ann “ann” Gladwin

Mary Ann Taubensee was born in Bay Shore on Long Island, New York in 1937 to Emily and George. Mischievous, irreverent, sarcastic and funny, she was a New Yorker at heart who told it like it was, but always, her friend Shirley says, in a kind way. She loved telling stories of riding the train with her father to the Opera in the city. She and her Dad often spent Saturdays reading together – trying to avoid the dreaded Saturday chores. She was very proud that her father was a volunteer fireman and loved responding to calls with her father’s fire station after she became a nurse. She went to Nursing School in Plattsburg NY, where her roommates said she was carefree, fun and accepting. She and her best friend would go to church services of different denominations and discuss. (Later in life, Mom was immediately accepting and encouraging when Lauren chose to convert to Judaism). Mom joked that she had been “set up” on dates with every eligible bachelor in Bay Shore – but they weren’t what she wanted. “Too boring,” she said. Independent and determined, she entered the Navy at 26 years old thinking that if she didn’t find the right guy to marry, she’d have a great family of girlfriends, a rewarding career and travel opportunities. She didn’t worry about complying with every little Navy rule because she figured they needed nurses. With her mischievous grin, she’d say, “What are they gonna do? Kick us out?”