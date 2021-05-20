newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Sally (Kathleen) Vinten

VINTEN Sally (Kathleen) Passed away peacefully at Perrins House Malvern, on April 17th 2021, aged 91 years. A family Burial was held at the Natural Burial Area at Worcester Crematorium on May 12th. We thank the Staff at Whiteacres M/C and the Staff and Nursing Team at Perrins House for their kindness and care.

