Jana Kramer Divorce Sets Parenting Plan with Mike Caussin ... She'll Pay Child Support

By TMZ Sports
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJana Kramer's been named the primary residential parent of her 2 kids in her divorce with Mike Caussin ... but we’ve learned she's agreed to keep dishing out the dough. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the country singer will have primary residential custody of the ex-couple's children -- 5-year-old Jolie and 2-year-old Jace -- 240 days out of the year ... while the former NFL tight end gets them 125 days.

Family RelationshipsPosted by
iHeartRadio

Jana Kramer Celebrates Mother's Day With 'Two Incredible' Kids Amid Divorce

Amid her divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer kept her focus on her children during Mother’s Day. On Sunday (May 9), the singer, 37, took to Instagram to share a glimpse at her celebration with her two children, Jace Joseph, 2, and Jolie Rae, 5, alongside photos of the pair when they were born. "The last month I kept saying 'why,'" Kramer captioned a multi-photo post on Instagram. "Well now I know the why. It was so I could be a mommy to these two incredible babies. Being chosen as your mom will always be the greatest chapter of my life. Happy Mother's Day to all the mommas out there however that looks."
Trouble Relationshipwcregisteronline.com

Jana Kramer: I Will Always Resent Mike for Destroying Our Family

After years of tying their marriage’s brand to Mike Caussin’s cheating, Jana Kramer filed for divorce. Though Jana continues to discuss Mike’s betrayals, her tone is now very different. Now, she’s expressing her anger. She will forever resent Mike for destroying their family. On this week’s podcast, in which Mike...
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
extratv

Jana Kramer Gets Candid About Split with Mike Caussin, Her Kids’ Reactions, and Her ‘Divorce Body’

Jana Kramer is getting candid about her split with Mike Caussin in a new interview with “Extra’s” Billy Bush. Kramer and Caussin have been open about their ups and downs through the years, and Jana filed for divorce last month, just shy of their sixth anniversary. She told Billy, “I’m kind of at acceptance now… I got really angry — it’s not what I wanted.”
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'90 Day Fiancé': Tiffany Talks to a Lawyer About Divorcing Ronald Without Him Knowing

Things are not looking good for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 1 couple Tiffany and Ronald. The two are featured in the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and although they're still married, they're now living in different countries -- Tiffany is back in the U.S. after she returned to give birth to their daughter, Carley, and Ronald is still in South Africa -- and Tiffany has reached a breaking point.
BasketballYardbarker

Lamar Odom being sued for not paying child support

Lamar Odom is being sued by his ex-wife over alleged missed child support payments. Odom’s ex-wife, Liza Morales, has two children with the former NBA player. She is facing eviction from her lower Manhattan apartment and says Odom’s missed payments are a big reason why. Morales filed a lawsuit in...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TheDailyBeast

John Mulaney and Wife Annamarie Tendler Announce Divorce After His Rehab Stint

Comedian John Mulaney confirmed Monday that he and his wife Anna Marie Tendler are splitting up after six years of marriage. This comes after Mulaney completed a 60-day stint at a Pennsylvania rehab clinic for alcohol and cocaine addiction. On Monday, a rep for Tendler told Page Six that she is “heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage” but wishes him “support and success as he continues his recovery.” The 38-year-old comedian has been open about his struggles with substance abuse, revealing in a 2019 interview that he started drinking at age 13. “I drank for attention,” Mulaney said. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Gretchen Rossi Says Tamra Judge Is “Common Denominator” For Drama On Real Housewives Of Orange County; Says She Would Return If Tamra Doesn’t Come Back

It’s very clear after the disastrous 15th season of Real Housewives of Orange County that the show is definitely not what it used to be. There’s no more whooping it up with Vicki Gunvalson or pot-stirring from Tamra Judge. Gone are the days of Fancy Pants Heather Dubrow being the voice of reason or never-ending jokes about Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley‘s over-produced relationship.
TV & VideosThe Hollywood Gossip

Chelsea Houska: Teen Mom 2 Was Bad For My Kids!

It's been over six months since Chelsea Houska quit Teen Mom 2, and some fans are still in shock over the decision. And the old wounds are newly re-opened by the premiere of a new season of TM2, the first that won't feature Chelsea in any way. Houska has spoken...
Orange County, CARadar Online.com

'Real Housewives Of Orange County' Star Shannon Beador Collects $137,000 Owed By Alexis Bellino's Ex-Husband Jim As Part Of Nasty Court Battle

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was able to get Alexis Bellino's ex-husband Jim to cough up $137,000 owed to her. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Bravo star has released the lien she placed on his $4 million San Juan Capistrano mansion, which is proof Jim paid the debt in full.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa's Ex-wife Christina Haack Talk to Each Other Daily – Here's Why

Heather Rae Young is getting ready to become Tarek El Moussa's children's stepmother, which requires open and direct communication with her fiancé's ex-wife. Heather Rae Young is putting her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa's children's needs above her own as she prepares to become their official stepmother. She opened up about what that means for her relationship with El Moussa's ex, Christina Haack.