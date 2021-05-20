Jana Kramer Divorce Sets Parenting Plan with Mike Caussin ... She'll Pay Child Support

Amid her divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer kept her focus on her children during Mother’s Day. On Sunday (May 9), the singer, 37, took to Instagram to share a glimpse at her celebration with her two children, Jace Joseph, 2, and Jolie Rae, 5, alongside photos of the pair when they were born. "The last month I kept saying 'why,'" Kramer captioned a multi-photo post on Instagram. "Well now I know the why. It was so I could be a mommy to these two incredible babies. Being chosen as your mom will always be the greatest chapter of my life. Happy Mother's Day to all the mommas out there however that looks."