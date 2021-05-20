Jana Kramer Divorce Sets Parenting Plan with Mike Caussin ... She'll Pay Child Support
Jana Kramer's been named the primary residential parent of her 2 kids in her divorce with Mike Caussin ... but we’ve learned she's agreed to keep dishing out the dough. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the country singer will have primary residential custody of the ex-couple's children -- 5-year-old Jolie and 2-year-old Jace -- 240 days out of the year ... while the former NFL tight end gets them 125 days.www.chatsports.com