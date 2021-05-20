Can You Put Regular Coffee in an Espresso Machine?

They’re easy and taste just as good as a café-made drink. Canned coffee has a bad reputation and it shouldn’t. Admittedly it doesn’t feel as satisfying as making a pourover in the morning nor does drinking one give you an excuse to go out to a local cafe to order a latte. But before you write it off as the stuff you’d grab in desperation while on a painfully long road trip, it’s time to rethink the beverage. Plenty of upscale coffee brands are making canned lattes, cappuccinos, and more. They’re smooth, flavorful, and have that same caffeine jolt you’re seeking. Added bonus: it’s easy and convenient to pop one open if you’re trapped on back to back calls or if you’re running around all day. I’m also a fan of bringing them on a casual hike or a picnic, to enjoy with a cookie.