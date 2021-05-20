newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Avs’ Philipp Grubauer not interested in fighting Blues’ Jordan Binnington: “I worry about stopping the pucks”

By Mike Chambers
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilipp Grubauer is a goalie, not a fighter. The Avalanche netminder is interested in winning hockey games, not dropping gloves with St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington. Binnington has crossed the center line at Ball Arena in each of the first two games in this first-round series, both times being directed to return to his zone by referees. Presumably, Binnington wanted to fight Grubauer both times, because the two instances he crossed the center line were during two significant dust-ups in the Avs’ zone.

www.timescall.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Jordan Binnington
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Tyson Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Ball Games#Playoff Games#Avalanche#Bortuzzo#Hockey Games#Skaters#Ball Arena#Edmonton#Beat Dallas#Beat Chicago#Line#Head Hits#Beat Phoenix#Detroit#St Louis#Vancouver#Worry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Draws start in San Jose

Grubauer will patrol the road crease in Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. Grubauer has started two of the past three games against San Jose, and has gone 2-0-0 while turning aside 44 of 48 shots over that span. The 29-year-old has been outstanding all season long, going 27-8-1 along with a 2.00 GAA and .920 save percentage across 36 appearances. Grubauer will draw a Sharks offense that has averaged 3.40 goals per contest over their last five outings.
NHLPosted by
WDBO

Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Colorado coach Jared Bednar was blunt Monday night when asked how the Avalanche were able to pull out a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. “Simple. Goaltending - that was it,” Bednar said. “That was the only part of our game I liked.”
NHLLas Vegas Herald

Tomas Hertl's two-goal night rallies Sharks past Avalanche

Tomas Hertl scored twice in his 500th NHL career game as the San Jose Sharks came from behind to defeat the visiting Colorado Avalanche 3-2. The Sharks, who overcame a 2-0 second-period deficit, earned just their second win in the now-concluded, eight-game season series with the Avalanche. Colorado had won three in a row against San Jose over previous five days.
NHLNHL

Colorado Visits Vegas to Conclude Regular-Season Series

The outing is the Avs final road game of regular season and a matchup of the West's Best. The Colorado Avalanche wraps up its final five-game road trip of the season when visiting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday in a clash of the top two teams in the West Division. Colorado is coming off a back-to-back sweep over the Los Angeles Kings, winning by scores of 3-2 on both Friday and Saturday.
NHLNHL

Sharks Forward Patrick Marleau Nominated for the Masterton Trophy

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association announced today that San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) forward Patrick Marleau has been selected as its 2021 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The Masterton Trophy is awarded each season under the trusteeship of the PHWA to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

West-side story: Avs have shot to take division over Knights

Gabriel Landeskog recently caught a teammate staring at him over breakfast. More specifically, the Colorado Avalanche captain's bent nose, which also featured a fresh-looking scratch. “He’s like, ‘Your nose is super-crooked lately,’" Landeskog recounted of Andre Burakovsky’s quizzical glance. “I’m all right. ... I’m able to breathe all right.”. At...
NHLcoloradohockeynow.com

Avs Game Grades: Grubauer steals spotlight in Vegas

Gabe Landeskog (B-) – The Avs captain was one of the more physical players on the ice. I thought he tried to stickhandle the puck a bit more than he maybe should have. A lot of Colorado players did. Landeskog played nearly 22 minutes, the most of any Avs forward.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Avalanche Division Title Hopes Stay Alive With 2-1 Win Over Golden Knights

Thanks to injuries and cap complications, the Vegas Golden Knights dressed only 15 skaters on Monday. It was almost enough, because a lot of the big guns for the Colorado Avalanche didn’t show up, either. Good thing for the Avs, Philipp Grubauer was there, and he was fantastic. Grubauer stopped...
NHLNHL

Sharks Sign Forward Adam Raska

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Doug Wilson announced today that the club has signed forward Adam Raska to a standard, three-year entry-level contract. Per club policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed. Raska finished the 2020-21 season with Rimouski Oceanic in the Quebec...
NHLNHL

Sharks Sign Defenseman Santeri Hatakka

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Doug Wilson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Santeri Hatakka to a standard, three-year entry-level contract. Per club policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hatakka spent the 2020-21 season with Ilves (Liiga) in the Finnish...
NHLYardbarker

J.T. Compher, Philipp Grubauer shine in Avalanche win over Kings

The Colorado Avalanche delivered one of their best games of the season on Wednesday. J.T. Compher of Northbrook, IL recorded his first career National Hockey League hat trick and Philipp Grubauer of Rosenheim, Germany recorded his 18th career shutout as the Avalanche hammered the Los Angeles Kings 6-0. The Avalanche...
NHLprohockeynews.com

Grubauer, Avs shutout Kings

In Denver, the Colorado Avalanche’s Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves to earn his seventh shutout of the season, 6-0, over the Los Angeles Kings. J.T. Compher picked up his first NHL hat trick. “It’s pretty cool,” Compher said. “It’s exciting to get three in a game when we’re pushing towards...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s Weekend Sweep of Kings

The Colorado Avalanche needed a pair of wins to stay in the hunt for the Honda West Division title, and they secured them with a couple of tight wins against an opponent they’ve dominated this season. Colorado won a pair of games against the Los Angeles Kings this weekend, both by identical 3-2 scores.
NHLmilehighsports.com

Deen’s List: Avalanche steal two points at Vegas

That may have been the best worst performance the Avalanche have had this year. The Avs needed to win in regulation to control their own destiny of winning the Presidents’ Trophy. And they somehow made it happen, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1. But it wasn’t pretty. Colorado could barely...
NHLmilehighsports.com

Philipp Grubauer stuns Vegas to keep Avalanche’s Presidents’ Trophy hopes alive

They were getting heavily outshot, smothered in the offensive zone and their power play couldn’t generate. But they needed a win in regulation and they somehow got it. The Avalanche traveled to Vegas for their biggest regular-season game of the season on Monday and escaped with two points, defeating the Golden Knights 2-1 at T-Mobile Arena. Colorado was outshot 37-21, including a 23-12 margin in the final two periods, where it outscored the Knights 2-0.
NHLNHL

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule Scenarios

The National Hockey League today announced the schedule scenarios, starting times and national broadcast information for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round based on the outcome of tonight's Los Angeles Kings-Colorado Avalanche game. The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round will begin Saturday, May 15 with Game 1 between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals at 7:15 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS).
NBANHL

Ball Arena Receives Capacity Increase Approval For Playoffs

Ball Arena received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to accommodate 7,750 fans per game. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today that Ball Arena has received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to increase capacity for Colorado Avalanche hockey games and Denver Nuggets basketball games beginning when each team hosts its first home playoff game later this month.
NHLFort Morgan Times

Blues-Avalanche Game 1 quick hits: Philipp Grubauer shows he’s playoff ready

The Avalanche didn’t have its first shot on goal until the 5:56 mark of the opening period … and then it didn’t stop shooting. The Avs ended the period with a 17-5 shots advantage (32-16 after 40 minutes), quickly waking up after a slower-than-expected start. The top line got the offense going — Gabe Landeskog shot/Nathan MacKinnon rebound shot off the rush. MacKinnon drew a penalty by the Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly to set up the Avs’ first power play. They cashed in for a 1-0 lead when Mikko Rantanen won the draw back to Cale Makar, who shed Tyler Bozak with some nifty footwork. Bozak skated outside (and out of position), allowing Makar to take a few strides toward the middle and step into a wrist shot that beat Jordan Binnington to the stick side.