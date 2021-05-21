Roberta Buehler takes the helm at the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce.

There were 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the region over the weekend, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday. McKean County had 19 more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3,613, 2,752 confirmed and 861 probable; Elk County had three more cases for 2,826, 1,553 confirmed and 1,273 probable; Potter County had four more cases for 1,109, 967 confirmed and 142 probable; and Cameron County stayed at 293. Statewide, there were 3,986 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,173,664. Regarding vaccines, on Sunday, McKean County had 7,858 residents partially and 7,957 fully vaccinated; Elk County, 2,191 partially and 11,559 fully; Potter County, 1,155 partially and 2,893 fully; and Cameron County, 339 partially and 1,717 fully. Pennsylvania has administered 5,320,563 partial vaccinations and 3,871,294 full vaccinations, for a total of 9,191,857. Potter County currently has three patients hospitalized with COVID-19, one of which is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Elk County has one patient hospitalized with COVID-19, none of which are in the ICU, and McKean County has none. Statewide, there are 1,924 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, with 427 adult patients in the ICU and 242 on ventilators.