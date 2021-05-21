newsbreak-logo
Edith Ball's Great Depression meatloaf

Gin Lee
 4 days ago

Edith Ball's Great Depression MeatloafDesygner/Virginia Watkins

Edith Ball's Great Depression meatloaf

The Great Depression in the 1930s was a difficult time for everyone, food was scarce and so were other resources. Edith Ball (my grandmother) taught me how to create delicious food cheaply just in case the world ever suffered again from food shortages. Her meatloaf was one of the best recipes that I have ever been fortunate enough to taste. One bite and you'd never known that this was a recipe from the wartime effort- "The Great Depression".

Edith Ball's Great Depression meatloaf was something mouthwatering, restoring, and satisfying to her family's hungry bellies; you'd never have believed that this recipe was made for stretching out the amount of ground beef she had on hand during the Great Depression. However, that was indeed the case. Of course, the meatloaf made several dinners once it was sliced thin, and served with some mashed potatoes. It was even better the next day for meatloaf sandwiches.

Edith Ball's Great Depression meatloaf

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup carnation canned milk
  • 1-1/2 cups of bread crumbs
  • 1 finely diced onion
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground sage
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon yellow mustard

Combine all of the ingredients, except for the ketchup, brown sugar, mustard. Mix. Shape into a loaf; place into a loaf pan. Cook at 250 degrees, covered with aluminum foil, for about five and a half hours. After the meatloaf has slow-cooked for the amount of time stated, pull it out of the oven.

In a small bowl, combine the ketchup, brown sugar, and mustard. Spoon the sauce mixture over the meatloaf. Place the meatloaf back into the oven and cook fifteen minutes longer, without the aluminum foil. After fifteen minutes remove the meatloaf from the loaf pan onto a platter. Let stand an additional fifteen minutes before slicing.

Of course, this meatloaf can be slow-cooked in a crockpot as well.

Optional: Grandma Ball often used crumbled saltine crackers in the place of breadcrumbs, and sometimes (when she had them on hand) she'd dice a bell pepper to add to the meatloaf mixture.

As for another option; I use crumbled sour cream and onion potato chips in place of the bread, or crackers. Pringles work the best, but any brand works fine. I like how the sour cream and onion adds to the flavor as well as the texture of the meatloaf.

Turning this meatloaf recipe into a BBQ loaf is also great when it's made with a homemade BBQ sauce instead of using ketchup, brown sugar, and mustard at the end. Simply spoon the BBQ sauce on instead. And if you prefer gravy over BBQ sauce, make beef gravy to add on top of the meatloaf instead of the other options.

The end sauce is what gives this meatloaf its extra ump in flavors, and it is delicious with any of the above alternatives. When following the original Edith Ball's Great Depression meatloaf recipe, you'll end up with a moist country loaf of meat that slices beautifully, tastes wonderful, and makes several perfectly fulfilling meals. This recipe not only stretches the amount of ground beef you have on hand, but also it's economically cheaper, without sacrificing any flavor. This meatloaf is far from being depressing. Instead, think of it as a charmingly yummy, country blessing.

Edith Ball was a long-time resident of Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. She passed away in January 2001, but her loving memory and delicious recipes forever live on.

