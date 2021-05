Austin Bode knocked in all three Columbus North runs Thursday to lead the Class 4A No. 2 Bull Dogs to a 3-2 win against 4A No. 3 Center Grove. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first inning. But Bode homered in the bottom of the first to cut the lead in half, then lined a two-run single in the fifth to give North (22-4-1) the lead.