No. 1 MT Reaches Final Four After Defeating No. 7 TCU

Tempe, AZ – After a 5-2 win over BYU Thursday night, the No. 21/22 Virginia Tech softball team added another Friday, taking down regional hosts No. 12/8 Arizona State to advance to Saturday’s regional final. It was a full team effort Friday as the Hokies (35-13) got a complete game performance from junior pitcher Keely Rochard (27-8) and produced 14 hits in the batter’s box. Rochard allowed just two runs to the Sun Devils (33-15) who entered the game as the 12th -best scoring team in the country at 6.68 runs per game. Tech was led at the plate by sophomores Kelsey Bennett and Alexa Milius, who had four hits and three runs batted in, respectively. For Bennett, Friday marked the first time in her career she had four hits in one game and she’s just the second Hokie to accomplish the feat this season (Cameron Fagan). Friday’s win means the Hokies are off for the rest of the day as they await who will meet them in Saturday’s regional final. Tech needs to win just one game Saturday to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals and can afford one loss in the double-elimination format.