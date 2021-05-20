newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

No. 1 MT Reaches Final Four After Defeating No. 7 TCU

baylorbears.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Looking down to Court 6 and seeing that grad transfer Spencer Furman was down 2-5, Baylor coach Michael Woodson smiled and thought to himself, "He's right where we need him to be." Turns out, he was right. Furman won nine-straight games and 11 of the last 12...

baylorbears.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Ncaa Championship#Tcu#Final Four#Night Games#Horned Frogs#The Usta National Campus#Tadeas Paroulek#Twitter#Finn Bass Charlie Broom#Facebook#Baylor Athletics#Ranked Opponents#Third Seeded Tennessee#Postseason Matches#Streak#Baylor Advances#Singles Action#Nine Straight Games#11th Seeded Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Tennis
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas State247Sports

Missed opportunities lead to No. 2 Texas suffering cruel fate in loss to West Virginia

AUSTIN, Texas — After a 5-4 upset loss to West Virginia on Thursday, Texas head coach David Pierce’s postgame thoughts included him borrowing an appropriate line from the late Augie Garrido. Baseball is a cruel game, the skipper who led the Longhorns to a pair of national championships often said when things went wrong in a particular outing, which they did for No. 2 Texas in a one-run loss to the Mountaineers that could prove costly.
Arizona StateWSLS

Hokies defeat Arizona State to advance to Regional Final

Tempe, AZ – After a 5-2 win over BYU Thursday night, the No. 21/22 Virginia Tech softball team added another Friday, taking down regional hosts No. 12/8 Arizona State to advance to Saturday’s regional final. It was a full team effort Friday as the Hokies (35-13) got a complete game performance from junior pitcher Keely Rochard (27-8) and produced 14 hits in the batter’s box. Rochard allowed just two runs to the Sun Devils (33-15) who entered the game as the 12th -best scoring team in the country at 6.68 runs per game. Tech was led at the plate by sophomores Kelsey Bennett and Alexa Milius, who had four hits and three runs batted in, respectively. For Bennett, Friday marked the first time in her career she had four hits in one game and she’s just the second Hokie to accomplish the feat this season (Cameron Fagan). Friday’s win means the Hokies are off for the rest of the day as they await who will meet them in Saturday’s regional final. Tech needs to win just one game Saturday to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals and can afford one loss in the double-elimination format.
Saint Clair, MNsouthernminn.com

TCU softball defeats St. Clair

The Tri-City United softball team topped St. Clair on Thursday with a five-inning run. Both teams were tied 7-7, but the Titans came out on top 9-7. Brooke Blaschklo opened the first inning with a single and stole second. Ellaina Novak advanced her to third with a walk and Blaschko scored on a fielder’s choice. Titans were up one, but St. Clair tied the game at the bottom of the second on an error and a single. St. Clair then took a 2-1 lead in the second on two errors.
Franklin County, GAwnegradio.com

Lions Baseball in Final Four

The Franklin County Lions Baseball team has advanced to the AAA state semi-final. The Lions defeated Long County two games to none in the state quarterfinal winning 5-1 and 9-1. The Lions will now host Appling County in the AAA semi-final. Appling County defeated Cherokee Bluff two games to one....
Missouri StateElkhart Truth

Final series starts in defeat for Missouri softball

Missouri softball was unable to overcome Tennessee's ace. Ashley Rogers and the No. 17 Volunteers got the better of the No. 15 Tigers in the first game of their three-game series to conclude the regular season. Missouri got just one hit in a 4-0 loss in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday night.
Indiana StateOmaha.com

Indiana defeats Nebraska baseball on strength of four-run first inning

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Indiana produced a four-run first inning and Gabe Bierman made it stand up with a complete-game four-hitter in defeating Nebraska 4-2 on Sunday. First-place Indiana collected seven total hits — all singles — and six of them came in the opening frame as balls found holes against NU starter Shay Schanaman. Nebraska turned four double plays the rest of the way and the bullpen posted three scoreless innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskers (21-11) fell 1 ½ games behind the nationally ranked Hoosiers (23-10).
Missouri StateUSA Today

Missouri defeats Lady Vols in regular season finale

Tennessee (39-12, 12-11 SEC) lost to Missouri in its regular season finale on Sunday. The Tigers defeated Tennessee, 5-3, at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville. Tennessee took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning as Amanda Ayala hit a solo home run. Missouri (37-14, 15-9 SEC)...
Plant City, FLvieravoice.com

Hawks are final four bound after shutting out Durant 5-0

The Viera Hawks are going back to the final four. Anna Brait hit a two-run home run and Skylar Waggoner recorded her third straight shutout as the Hawks defeated the Durant Cougars 5-0 in the Class 6A, Region 2 softball championship game Friday night in Plant City. Viera (17-6) will...
Baseballsouthernminn.com

TCU baseball earns first season win, defeating LS-H

After six straight losses this season, the Tri-City United baseball team relished its first victory. The team met with Le Sueur-Henderson at Bruce Frank Field on May 10 where the Giants captured an early three-run lead. But the Titans dominated the second half, taking an 8-3 win. The Giants were...
Angola, INEvening Star

Trine reaches pool final in MIAA Tourney

ANGOLA — Trine hit two home runs and hung tough against archrival Alma in three of the biggest pressure-packed innings of the season Friday afternoon to win 5-4 in the Pool A winner’s bracket semifinal game of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Softball Tournament at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field. “Those are...
Texas State247Sports

Game Thread: No. 6 Texas 5, No. 3 TCU 4 — FINAL (Friday)

Here's a preview for tonight's game and the lineup:. #6 TEXAS (36-11, 13-5) at #3 TCU (33-10, 15-3) May 7-9, 2021. Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. TV: ESPNU/ESPN+. Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM. Live stats: gofrogs.com/sidearmstats/baseball. All-time series: Texas leads, 228-74-2.
Clemson, SCclemsonsportstalk.com

No. 10 Seminoles score four in eighth inning, defeat Clemson 9-6

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Pinch-hitter Davis Hare lined a two-run single in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and lift No. 10 Florida State to a 9-6 victory over Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles, who won the series 2-1, improved to 28-19 overall and 19-14 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 24-23 overall and 16-17 in ACC play.
Montana Statesicem365.com

No. 1 MT Meets Big 12 Rival No. 7 TCU in NCAA Quarterfinals

ORLANDO, Fla. – The No. 1-ranked and second-seeded Baylor men’s tennis team meets No. 7 TCU in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Thursday at 1 p.m. CT at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. The Bears (32-4) and Horned Frogs (19-7) will square off for the fourth time this season...