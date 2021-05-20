Cool Runnings

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleBella Roy, the desert’s original ice cream lady. Palm Springs, 1952: It occurred to Bella Roy, an enterprising young woman who recently arrived in town, that a mobile ice cream vending business would be an ideal venture to launch in the burgeoning desert community. It wasn’t long before the 28 year old acquired her first vehicle, a modified jeep with a refrigerated compartment. Almost every day, Roy traveled to Foremost Foods an hour away in Riverside to collect her inventory, which she then dispensed at points throughout the Coachella Valley.

