The cannabis-infused foods industry is still very new and has mostly been established by knowledgeable cannabis enthusiasts, many of whom having limited to no food industry experience. As these companies have grown, they have brought in members of the food science community to help refine and improve their products and processes. This has led to increasingly consistent high-quality edibles that are safe and effective for both medical and recreational consumers. This food-to-edibles transition has generated some interesting challenges that stretch skills and allow the industry to innovate in ways never experienced with typical food products.