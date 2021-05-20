newsbreak-logo
I need an accountant who’s not on the public teat

 1 day ago

I had to laugh when I heard Mark Orme telling a news reporter that staff has knocked themselves out to deliver “sunshine” on city finances. When I recently contacted Administrative Services Director Scott Dowell to ask questions about the Pension Stabilization Trust, he made me submit a formal request for public information, threatening to charge me 25 cents for every page they determined had to be printed. What an ass – his name is on the contract, it’s all there, he could have answered me that day off the top of his head, but he chooses to play these little games. Sunshine? I’d call it intimidation and creating a hostile environment for public oversight.

chicotaxpayers.com
