3 Best Pizza Places in Fresno You Have to Try

You can't make everyone happy. You're not a Pizza

Photo by Food Photographer David Fedulov on Unsplash

When it comes to pizza, everyone has a different taste. Some people like thin crust pizza. On the other hand, some people like thick crust pizza such as traditional pan pizza and deep-dish pizza.

For me, it doesn't matter whether it's a thick or thin crust as long as it tastes good. Because I believe that each style of pizza has its own unique touch and I enjoy eating different types of it.

It’s very difficult to say what makes a perfect pizza, simply because there are so many different variations of the simple mozzarella and bread combinations. But a pizza has to have these quality ingredients: olive oil, tomato, and mozzarella. The rest of the toppings totally depends on one's taste.

Nowadays, every place around us makes a pizza. However, for a pizza lover like me, it is very important to find a place that makes good pizza.

For all of these reasons, this wasn’t an easy list to make for me. However, here are the three best pizza places in Fresno, based on pizza lovers' recommendations.

1. The Curry Pizza Company

We created The Curry Pizza Company in 2017, as a family-owned and operated restaurant. After working with different spices and other ingredients, we created a way to deliver an Italian dish with Indian tadka. We don't just make pizza, we have created a unique butter chicken pizza, the best pizza Fresno, the best chicken wings, and a delicious way to experience food in. - The Curry Pizza Company

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

If you are in the mood for a good pizza but want a twist, this is the place.

The pizzas are always served hot and promptly, and there is no skimping or overuse of toppings.

The pizza and wings are so full of flavor.

You can really taste how fresh the ingredients are in every bite.

The options are limitless.

Price: On average, it's $40 - 45 for two people.

Location: 3173 W Shaw Ave Ste 103 Fresno, CA 93711

Website: https://www.thecurrypizzacompany.com

2. BC's Pizza & Beer

Established in 1994, BC's founders simply loved great pizza and appreciated great beers from around the globe. They have never stopped searching for the next great brew. If you can relate you need to check out our selection. - BC's Pizza & Beer

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

BC's is one of the thicker crust varieties and the crust is good.

The sauce tastes good and comes through the flavors.

Toppings are arranged rather than tossed randomly on the pie.

The pizza is fantastic and the beer selection is top-notch.

Price: On average, it's $45 - 50 for two people.

Location: 1315 Shaw Ave Clovis, CA 93612

Website: http://www.bcspizzaandbeer.com/

3. Pieology Pizzeria

Pieology provides positive inspiration and connection through the creation of delicious and affordable personally inspired pizzas. Pieology inspires people to explore their unique tastes with any combination of house-made crusts, signature sauces, unlimited fresh toppings, and garden-fresh made-to-order salads - all ready to eat in less than 5 minutes. Pieology is fast and casual without cutting corners on quality. Our Pieologists craft every pizza with an artisan's touch. Start with house-made Whole Wheat, White, Thick PieRise or Gluten-Free Crust, choose from a selection of our tasty sauces, including 3-Cheese Alfredo, Herb Butter, Pesto or BBQ Sauce, choose from five different kinds of cheese, including Ricotta, Feta or Gorgonzola, add tasty meats, like our all-natural chicken, Canadian bacon or sausage, then top it off with our wide selection of fresh and flavorful herbs and veggies. - Pieology Pizzeria

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

You pick your type of pizza crust (some come with up charges), sauce, toppings, and optional after-bake sauces.

It's fun watching your pizza being made.

The ingredients are fresh and the pizza comes out fast.

Small and thin pizzas for those who don't want anything too big.

Price: On average, it's $25 - 30 for two people.

Location: 5068 N Palm Ave Fresno, CA 93704

Website: https://pieology.com

Pizza restaurants have expanded rapidly over the last years. This list is but a few of the best pizza restaurants in Fresno.

If there’s a good pizzeria you would like to recommend besides this list of best pizzas in Fresno, let us know in the comments below!