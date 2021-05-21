newsbreak-logo
Sodium Metabisulfite Market Forecast to Reach $700 Million by 2025

 1 day ago

Sodium Metabisulfite Market is forecast to reach $700 million by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2020-2025. Sodium metabisulfite is an inorganic white, granular sodium salt composed of sodium and disulfite ions. Sodium metabisulfite is used as preservatives in foods, thus global increase in demand for packaged food products is expected to boost the sodium metabisulfite market size. Whereas, surging use of sodium metabisulfite as disinfectant, and antioxidant in cosmetics and personal care products further fuel the market growth. However, laboratory tests have shown carcinogenic results on exposure to sodium metabisulfite, which hinder its market growth.

