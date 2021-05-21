Energy Efficient Material Market Forecast to Reach $1,072.3 Million by 2025
Energy Efficient Material Market is forecast to reach $1,072.3 million by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 15% during 2020-2025. The demand for energy-efficient materials is expected to expand due to the growing use of energy in the building & construction industry. The government initiatives such as rebates, tax credits in various nations also promote the usage of energy-efficient materials by builders and construction firms. Furthermore, the shift of consumer liking towards comfort oriented and eco-friendly products for the production of energy efficient materials will create new opportunities for the growth of the global energy efficient materials industry in the forecast era.reportedtimes.com