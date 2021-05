Wilson’s discipline record is well known. He has previously been suspended five times in his NHL career. (from ‘Tom Wilson suspension history: Capitals forward suspended 5 times, fined twice,’ Trib Live, 03/04/2021) The list of players who have been injured after being hit by him is not a short list. After Monday night’s game against the Rangers, add Artemi Panarin to that list of injured players and a $5000 fine to Wilson’s discipline record. Tuesday the NHL Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced that Wilson would not be suspended and he would receive the aforementioned fine. That left many people and Rangers very unhappy.