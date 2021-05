The 2021 MLB Draft is just a few weeks away, and with spring baseball well into the season, it’s time to take a shot at how the top picks of the draft will fall. Players will rise and fall before draft day and much of forecasting drafts are like a flip of a coin or roll of the dice. With the assistance of great minds inside of Major League scouts, we take a look at who may fall at the top of the first round in this MLB mock draft.