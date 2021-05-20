newsbreak-logo
Argentina Announces 'Circuit-Breaker' Lockdown as Pandemic Rages

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina will tighten pandemic lockdown measures to combat a severe second COVID-19 wave, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday, underscoring concern as daily cases and deaths have broken records over the last week. The strict "circuit-breaker" measures will come into force on Saturday and last until May...

