Members of Britain’s publishing industry have written an open letter to the British publishing news site The Bookseller stating that “transphobia is still perfectly acceptable in the British book industry” and calling on publishers to educate themselves on trans issues as well as make “quiet statements of acceptance.” The open letter, titled “The Paradox of Tolerance,” compared transphobic language to other forms of discrimination and condemned the both-sides-ism of publishing transphobic material in the name of tolerating diverse viewpoints.