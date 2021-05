Eight people have been charged with riot after an investigation into Kill the Bill protests in Bristol on 21 March, Avon and Somerset Police said.Two were also charged with arson offences and a ninth person was charged with outraging public decency, the force said in a statement.Avon and Somerset Police said the investigation was ongoing with more charges expected to be brought soon.Thousands of protesters gathered in Bristol city centre in late March for a sit-in to oppose the government’s controversial new policing bill. A small minority of protesters later went on to attack the police station in Bridewell Street....