Medical data is highly contextual and heavily multi-modal, in which each data silo is treated separately. To bridge different data, a knowledge graph-based approach integrates data across domains and helps represent the complex representation of scientific knowledge more naturally. For example, three components of major electronic health records (EHR) are diagnosis codes, primary notes, and specific medications. Because these are represented in different data silos, secondary use of these documents for accurately identifying patients with a specific observable trait is a crucial challenge. By connecting those different sources, subject matter experts have a richer pool of data to understand how different concepts such as diseases and symptoms interact with one another and help conduct their research. This ultimately helps healthcare and life sciences researchers and practitioners create better insights from the data for a variety of use cases, such as drug discovery and personalized treatments.