The radical future of housing is under the spotlight at Venice’s Nordic Pavilion

By The Spaces Team
thespaces.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen & Hard’s Nordic Pavilion focuses on the future of home life and housing, with an exploration of more ‘experimental’ forms of coliving at the Venice Biennale. The project, entitled What We Share, is based on the Stavanger studio’s Vindmøllebakken housing complex, which offers ‘socially sustainable living spaces’ designed to reduce loneliness. Homes and gardens are laid out to encourage neighbours to interact with one another, and vast communal spaces offer room for the complex’s inhabitants to dine together.

