Public Health

COVID-19: Returning to A Mask-Free Workforce? Not Quite Yet

nationallawforum.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 13 May 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance, stating that individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.” This forced employers across industries to evaluate their existing face covering/mask policies absent additional guidance from the Department of Labor (DOL) or Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). On 17 May 2021, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced its endorsement of the CDC’s new guidelines, but did not provide any additional guidance for employers. Specifically, OSHA stated that it “is reviewing the recent CDC guidance and will update our health materials on this website accordingly. Until those updates are complete, please refer to the CDC guidance for information on measures appropriate to protect fully vaccinated workers.” Given that OSHA has not formally revised its existing guidelines and recommendations related to face covering requirements in the workplace as a means of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and the EEOC has not updated its COVID-19 guidance since December 2020, employers should tread carefully and closely consider the risks involved before relaxing any face covering workplace restrictions.

