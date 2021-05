(WENY) - New York State recently reached a major milestone with the coronavirus pandemic. Mask mandates were lifted for vaccinated residents in the empire state Wednesday. It is important to keep in mind that businesses can still turn you away if you do not have a mask on even if you are fully vaccinated against the virus. Governor Andrew Cuomo says the hospitalization rates are the lowest they have been since the fall. More than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This all comes as capacity restrictions are being lifted.