When Tyrese Haliburton went down with a left knee injury in the third quarter of the May 2 game against the Dallas Mavericks, he admits he was “very, very scared.” The talented rookie said his mind went to the worst-case scenario. Many Kings fans were right there with him. Then, the Kings trainer felt his knee and pressed down on it and Haliburton noticed it wasn’t hurting terribly, but hurt. He decided to walk off the court.