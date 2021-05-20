VERIFY: Vaccinated people can’t spread side effects to other people. Here’s why

Anyone who gets the COVID vaccine can experience a multitude of side effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). From arm swelling to fever, these reactions are just how some people's bodies respond to building immunity against COVID. But as it turns out, your specific vaccine reactions may also offer insight into your previous experience with the virus. According to new research, one vaccine side effect in particular may indicate that you have already had COVID. Read on to find out which reaction to look out for, and for more on surprising side effects, discover The Common Vaccine Side Effect That No One Is Talking About, Experts Say.