Berkeley, CA

Man, 28, faces felony sex crime charges after Berkeley assault

By Emilie Raguso
berkeleyside.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old man is back in custody this week in connection with felony sex crime charges stemming from an incident in Berkeley last December. Police arrested Christopher Szabo at the Southside neighborhood 7-Eleven, at 2601 Telegraph Ave., on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of possessing drugs and stolen property, according to booking records. Charges have not been filed for that incident, according to court records, but Szabo is facing more serious allegations that have kept him in jail this week: Authorities say Szabo assaulted a woman on Fulton Street in December 2020 with the intent to commit a sex crime and also threatened to rape her, according to court papers.

