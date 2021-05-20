Man, 28, faces felony sex crime charges after Berkeley assault

HAYWARD — When Luis Hernandez set up camp at the end of Patrick Crosby and Lorraine Souza’s driveway, the couple was sympathetic. Crosby and Souza understood the extent of the homelessness crisis gripping the Bay Area, and the last thing they wanted to do was kick Hernandez off their property if he had nowhere else to go. So for more than a year, they let him put garbage in their trashcans and use water from an outdoor spigot on their property. Like good neighbors, they waved when they passed him on their way to or from work.