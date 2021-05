Women with disabilities are more than twice as likely to be victims of domestic violence and suffer for longer, according to Britain’s largest provider of shelters.Exclusive data from Refuge shows he abuse endured by women with disabilities lasts on average for nine years compared to the six and a half years experienced by other women.The incidence rate of domestic ause is twice as high among women with disabilities, the charity found.Refuge, which runs the National Domestic Abuse Helpline, has launched new features on its online helpline to ensure it is more accessible to women with disabilities in need of “life-saving...