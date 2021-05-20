Tim Tebow signs with Jacksonville Jaguars as tight end

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tim Tebow's attempted NFL comeback has officially begun. The 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday as a tight end, reuniting him with Urban Meyer, his former head coach at Florida. Tebow signed a one-year deal and was on the field...

Related
Jaguars Reportedly Will Sign (Tight End) Tim Tebow To One-Year Contract

It’s Tebow Time for the Jaguars. Jacksonville intends to sign Tebow, now a tight end, to a one-year contract, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Tebow played quarterback in the NFL From 2010 through 2012 and hasn’t been on a roster since he was released by the New York Jets in March of 2012.
Does anyone have any cool Broncos stories? It’s been pretty slow as of late, and I thought it would be interesting to hear other people’s Broncos stories. I'll share a couple first. 1. The Tebow Years. I’ll start with this: I was born 10 minutes from the Patriots stadium in...
Let Tim Tebow Pursue His Passion

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign former Heisman winner & NFL QB Tim Tebow to play tight end, and the sports world is not happy about it. Meanwhile, the New York Giants reportedly have Kelvin Benjamin trying out as a Tight End as well. Listen in as Jonas Knox explains why the criticism of Tebow and the Jaguars is overblown, and why Tebow should be allowed to chase his passions!
Tim Tebow officially signs one-year contract with Jaguars

The Jaguars officially signed former QB Tim Tebow to a one-year contract. (Jacksonville Jaguars on Twitter) Of course, Tebow will be making the transition to tight end now. The 33-year-old hasn't appeared in a regular season game in nine years, but his connection to new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer paved the way for his latest comeback attempt. It remains to be seen as to whether or not Tebow makes the Week 1 roster.
Greg McElroy Has Very Blunt Message For Tim Tebow, Jaguars

You can count SEC analyst and former quarterback Greg McElroy among the many who aren’t fans of Tim Tebow joining the Jacksonville Jaguars for training camp. Appearing on SiriusXM ESPNU radio this week, McElroy ripped the Jaguars for trying him out as a tight end. He dismissed the idea that he could be used as a Taysom Hill-esque utility player, pointing out the huge difference in speed between them.
O-Zone: As close as it gets

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF – In 2011, the Indianapolis Colts were the worst team in the NFL with a 2-14 record. They won the "Suck for Luck" lottery and finished the next three seasons 11-5. The Jaguars' situation this year seems to mirror that of the Colts in 2011, yet you predict the Jaguars win five-eight games this year. I believe you were with the Colts at that time? Do you think that Colts team was in a better position to win more games than the current Jaguars roster?
NFL Cougs: Could Gardner Minshew trade hinge on Tim Tebow?

COULD THE TRADE or release of former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew hinge on, of all people, Tim Tebow? One longtime NFL football writer posed that question as Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer continues to talk about signing Tebow, and Minshew remains on the Jaguars' roster. It was reported a week...
Dallas Mavs Clinch, But NBA Playoffs Aren’t ‘Dessert’; This Is Luka Doncic Dinner Time

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End 5.14.21…. *We’re better than this. At least we should be. Just when you thought the bar was raised on this Dallas Mavericks season, everyone – fans, announcers, even players – is clamoring to merely get into the postseason by avoiding the dreaded Play-In Tournament.
No. 85 is No. 1: Tim Tebow jerseys top sales chart

Consumers apparently are happy Tim Tebow is back in the NFL. About 24 hours after his signing was announced by the Jacksonville Jaguars, apparel bearing Tebow's name and number 85 was the top seller at NFL Shop.com. In fact, the top five items belonged to Tebow: black alternate jerseys for...
Why Is Tim Tebow So Polarizing?

I am constantly amazed at the ridicule aimed at Tim Tebow who should be a celebrated athlete yet is mocked by the many. Thursday it was announced that the 33-year old had officially signed a contract with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars more than a week after speculation began that the Heisman Trophy winner would reunite with Urban Meyer, his college coach at Florida.
ESPN Insider Has Blunt Assessment Of Jaguars Signing Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a highly-controversial move earlier this week with the signing of long retired NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. Not only is the former Heisman Trophy winner 33 years old and nearly 10 years removed from the game — he also has zero experience at the tight end position where he hopes to land a roster spot.
Urban Meyer suggests Tim Tebow deal could happen very soon

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has never shied away from controversy. Last week, Meyer caused a media storm when it was reported that the Jaguars were close to signing Tim Tebow as a tight end. Tebow has not played in an NFL game since 2012 as a quarterback...
Former Florida Tight End Has Message For Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is officially a Jacksonville Jaguars tight end. There’s no guarantee that he’ll be on the roster come Week 1, but he is giving it a shot at a new position, weeks after it was revealed that he worked out for members of Urban Meyer‘s staff. Today, the team...
Can Tim Tebow Make a Comeback?

After an eight-year layoff from the NFL, Tim Tebow has decided to make a comeback with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end. Tebow will not play quarterback where he won the Heisman Trophy at Florida with the Gators. Tebow played quarterback for a few teams in the NFL, but...
O-Zone: Thank heaven

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. So, Etienne is working out at wide receiver? What gives?. Ah, here we are … knee deep in the latest "Jaguars Controversy." This one arose when Head Coach Urban Meyer said Saturday that rookie running back Travis Etienne was working out during 2021 Rookie Minicamp this week at wide receiver. On cue, some Jaguars observers – and a slew of national-media types – weighed in about the apparent ludicrousness of the move. It's honestly hard to remember a more overblown story, or more of a mass overreaction to a Jaguars-related event (EDITOR'S NOTE: It's actually not that hard and frankly is remarkably easy). The plan from the time the Jaguars selected Etienne No. 25 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft was to play him as a hybrid wide receiver/running back—not just a running back. Meyer referred to him as a "slash"-type player on draft weekend and said this Saturday: "We felt the worst-case scenario you have a running back with the skill-set of a wide receiver, and the best-case scenario you have a hybrid player who can do both." Etienne presumably knows how to run and would benefit very little from taking handoffs during an 18-player minicamp. Perhaps he might benefit a tad more from running routes in such an environment? Anyone. Anyone? Bueller?