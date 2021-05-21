newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Top of the Market - Best Seafood Restaurant in San Diego

Posted by 
Dinh Lee
Dinh Lee
 5 days ago

Top of the Market is a seafood fine dining restaurant perched upstairs above their sister restaurant, The Fish Market. They are located in Tuna Whorf which is between Seaport Village and the USS Midway Museum and right behind the Unconditional Surrender statue which features a sailor kissing a nurse. This is a major tourist location with many little shops on the Seaport Village side and beautiful scenery and historical icons on the USS Midway side.

Top of the Market undoubtedly offers one of the best and most memory dining experiences. From their amazing oceanside view, which spans from the Coronado Bridge to Point Loma, to the extremely fresh and well-prepared seafood and other fine dishes, every single detail was perfected to curate an amazing experience.

Their lobster night special featured an entire Maine lobster, which was split in half very precisely, with delicious pieces of steak on the side. The lobster itself was, of course, very fresh, some of the freshest seafood I’ve ever had. It was perfectly cooked, unbelievably tender, and had a great texture. It went so perfectly with their olive oil butter and a squeeze of lemon. It was extremely meaty and came out of the shell easily revealing all the meat in one piece which was very easy and satisfying to eat. On the side was their steak, which was cut into bite-size pieces already. The steak was very flavorful and pleasant to eat, we enjoyed it very much and were pleasantly surprised by how much we enjoyed it. There was a lot more flavor than your average steakhouse steak which is usually only seasoned with salt, thyme, and a couple more spices. This steak was very aromatic and flavorful, although I couldn’t tell you what the flavor was, it was very delicious and the meat was cooked perfectly, very easy to bite into and chew. You can never go wrong with the classic surf and turf combination, I would highly recommend it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETAmz_0a6YJeaV00
@sanfoodiego/instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmfN1_0a6YJeaV00
@sanfoodiego/instagram

Their Tuesday lobster special also included a lobster pasta which was very delicious as well. I really liked the flavor palette they chose for this pasta dish. It was well seasoned and had great flavor but it was not overwhelming and did not overpower the original flavor of the lobster and the pasta. The pasta was very soft and I loved that it was soaked in a broth-like liquid which is where most of the flavor comes from. The liquid is very clear and has a pure flavor to it which was very pleasant and complemented the bright flavors of the lobster well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGoHM_0a6YJeaV00
@sanfoodiego/instagram

Next, we tried their chilled seafood platter which featured half a Maine lobster, Dungeness crab, jumbo prawns, littleneck clams, and oysters. This seafood platter was loaded with fresh seafood and was definitely very filling. We absolutely loved the crab, extremely flavorful and fresh, really easy to get into the shells as well. The prawns were also amazing, cooked to perfection and very meaty and large, also very satisfying to bite into. We couldn’t get enough of their lobster, so we needed to get more from this platter but thankfully it was only half a lobster because we were getting very full from all the seafood. The platter came with several sauces with varying flavors, but at the end of the day, we enjoyed the regular olive oil butter the most because it was simple in flavor and really let the seafood itself shine through without overpowering its original flavor. The freshness of their seafood definitely cannot be beaten and we were very impressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DiUM6_0a6YJeaV00
@sanfoodiego/instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mLAV_0a6YJeaV00
@sanfoodiego/instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeQOj_0a6YJeaV00
@sanfoodiego/instagram

Lastly, we tried their coconut panna cotta which was served in a cute jar and made with spicy mango, passion fruit, pumpkin seed granola, and mint. I loved the flavor and texture of the coconut panna cotta itself, extremely smooth and soft with a mild but creamy coconut flavor. Though mild, the coconut flavor was able to come through despite the powerful flavor of passionfruit which is very impressive. The consistency was creamy and soft which went well with the tart passionfruit jam on top. The passionfruit flavor did a great job of complimenting and adding more depth to the coconut panna cotta. It was beautifully made and carefully crafted, from the garnishes to the pairing of flavors, it was just immaculate. All of their desserts are made in-house by their special dessert chef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTwi1_0a6YJeaV00
@sanfoodiego/instagram

Overall, it was just an amazing experience and I’ve never really experienced anything like it. The view was one that we could never get tired of and the ocean breeze was just so lovely in the hot summer weather. I will say, however, that, towards the end of the night, it got quite chilly and I was very much freezing, but it was worth it for the experience and the food and view made up for it. One thing I regret is not trying one of their other entrees, the local swordfish dish in particular really caught my eye, however, we were already completely stuffed and did not want to order more. So next time we’ll definitely be trying that. I also regret not trying their other drinks or wines. We were not a fan of the wine that we ordered and would’ve chosen another one given the opportunity. I would also like to try their cocktails if they have any. Hands down this is one of my favorite seafood restaurants and I honestly can’t think of a better place for an amazing date night in San Diego.

Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food content!

Dinh Lee

Dinh Lee

San Diego, CA
468
Followers
39
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Join me on my quest to eat at all the best restaurants in town and around the world! Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food recs.

 https://www.instagram.com/sanfoodiego/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Maine State
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Restaurants#Food Drink#Sanfoodiego#Fresh Seafood#Steak#Oysters#Fine Dining#Tuna#Delicious Pieces#Spicy Mango#Jumbo Prawns#Dungeness Crab#Flavors#Clams#Seaport Village#Beautiful Scenery#Coronado Bridge#Thyme#Passion Fruit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Orange County, CAPosted by
Dinh Lee

Friendly Mochi Donuts - Best Mochi Donut Place in Orange, Orange County

Friendly Donuts is a family-operated business that has been running since the 1980s and is located in Orange of Orange County. They are most well-known for their mochi donuts and dossants, which are a half-donut, half-croissant hybrid which is quite unique to Friendly Donuts. It is quite a hole-in-the-wall place with a very casual logo and design. Their shop carries a large variety of donuts and flavors and they also make breakfast sandwiches and drinks.
RestaurantsMySanAntonio

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opening Second Baton Rouge Location; Bringing 25+ Jobs to Market

BATON ROUGE, La. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Baton Rouge MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Franchise Owners Chas and LaVondra Coleman are looking forward to serving even more Guests “better burgers” with their second area location opening this month. The restaurant, opening for dinner beginning on May 17th, will be located at 9730 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The couple was introduced to the restaurant when their son and his friends tried the burgers while on a class trip. Their son was so enthralled by the experience, he returned home and told his parents that MOOYAH was the only franchise worth investing in. The rest is history.
Restaurantsbizjournals

Southside steak and seafood restaurant expanding with new location

A Philly cheesesteak restaurant that opened in Birmingham’s Southside in late 2019, early 2020 is expanding to another part of the metro. B&W Philly Steaks and Seafood will open in the Center Point Shopping Center at 1835 Center Point Parkway, according to In-Rel Properties. Bin Lin plans opened the B&W...
Mariposa, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Charles Street Dinner House Is An Old West-Themed Steakhouse In Northern California That Always Satisfies

Located near Yosemite National Park is a steakhouse that has become the go-to spot for many hungry travelers after a full day’s worth of adventure. Charles Dinner Street House is an icon in the beautiful town of Mariposa. Famous for its Old West theme and hearty steak dinners, this place serves up tasty dishes that […] The post Charles Street Dinner House Is An Old West-Themed Steakhouse In Northern California That Always Satisfies appeared first on Only In Your State.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Dinh Lee

Cafe 21 - Small Plates Restaurant in San Diego

Café 21 is a restaurant revolving around a small plates (tapas) concept that allows guests to enjoy many different small dishes in hopes to create variety in their experience and try many flavors and tastes. Their style is derived from the culture of Azerbaijan which is where their spices and techniques come from. All their dishes are made with locally grown produce, hormone-free grass-fed meat, anti-biotic free, free-range chicken, and wild seafood. Their bread is also freshly hand baked! They have two locations, one in the heart of Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, and one in University Heights, San Diego.
Restaurantsvisitbuffaloniagara.com

Stores with Stories: Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant

Comfort food reigns supreme on the menu of Park Vue, a soul food restaurant at the edge of the city’s Schiller Park. Daughter-mother owners Harrita West and Schenita Williams say that they yearned to try their hands at being restaurateurs while creating a welcoming place for their community. The Schiller...
RecipesMySanAntonio

Chef Pano Karatassos Launches Greek Culinary Line at Natural Products Expo West

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Chef Pano I. Karatassos debuts his exclusive line of signature, curated cooking products imported from Greece titled “Chef Pano” at Natural Products Expo West Virtual 2021. The line, available nationwide, includes Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Crete, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Purple Olives from Kalamata, Green Olives from Chalkidiki, Forest Honey from Mount Olympus and Wild Thyme Honey form the Aegean Islands. Inspired by his grandmother who taught him the fundamentals of Greek cuisine, Chef Pano traveled throughout Greece to source each product. The nationwide availability of Chef Pano’s specialty Greek product line is the latest accomplishment for the Atlanta culinary scene pioneer – other recent successes include the publication of his debut cookbook, Modern Greek Cooking, and defeating Bobby Flay on The Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay.
DrinksBrewbound.com

Barcardi Expands Real Rum Canned Cocktails with Tropical Trio & New Variety Pack

Hamilton, Bermuda – Following on the successful launch of BACARDÍ® Real Rum Canned Cocktails last year, BACARDÍ® Rum is expanding its range of canned cocktails with three vibrant new flavors and the first-ever variety pack, just in time for summer. The new flavors are BACARDÍ Bahama Mama, BACARDÍ Mojito and BACARDÍ Sunset Punch (Sunset Punch exclusively available as part of the new variety pack). This lush, tropical trio joins the refreshing range that launched last year – BACARDÍ Lime & Soda, BACARDÍ Limon & Lemonade and BACARDÍ Rum Punch.
Food & Drinksbostonchefs.com

Sweet Cheeks BBQ Kits for the Holiday Weekend

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison and her Sweet Cheeks team are packing up everything you’ll need for a memorable Memorial Day full of food and drink. Make sure to get your pre-orders in today so you don’t miss out on all the barbeque — and biscuits! — you could ever need for your Memorial Day celebration. The crew have compiled four kits that are available hot or cold: two different sizes of SCQ OG Kits, Grill Daddy and El Jefe.
RecipesColumbian

Tangy Mexican fish dish is a catch

Fish fillet sauteed in a savory orange sauce is an unusual, tangy Mexican dish. Add fried corn tossed with green peppers to complete the meal. More people are beginning to savor the subtle flavor distinctions of Mexican food that extend beyond ever-popular tacos, tamales and tongue-scorching salsas. Helpful Hints:. Use...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Infatuation

Green Fish Seafood Market

As a second-generation owner, Finnie Phung prides herself on offering the freshest seafood and meat. Before COVID, Green Fish supplied many restaurants throughout the Bay Area, but lost much of that business once COVID hit. Now more reliant on foot traffic, they’ve built out a colorful parklet in front of the market filled with fresh greens, vegetables, and fruit.
Charleston, SCGarden & Gun

Summer Seafood Risotto

An odds-and-ends seafood dish from Charleston’s Cru Café. Serving fresh seafood at a restaurant sometimes means a chef has to get creative. “When you’re butchering seafood, there are often random pieces not big enough to serve as an entrée, and we have to figure out a way to utilize those,” says John Zucker, the executive chef at Cru Café in Charleston, South Carolina. His risotto, with Thai and Italian influences, solves the odds-and-ends problem for him. “I love risotto,” he says. “So it was a natural solution.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
Californiacalories

Top Dessert Spots in Chicago

When I recommend a new restaurant, I always make sure to remind people to save room for dessert. Since dessert really should not be an everyday indulgence, it is important that when you do decide to indulge, you want to make it count. Though some people may argue that there is no such thing as a bad dessert, there are some desserts that are just far better than others. Rather than add a few inches to your waistline trying to find which dessert spots in Chicago are the standouts, I have done my share of taste testing and narrowed it down for you. Read on to learn about the top dessert spots in Chicago.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Mango and Lime Chili Pops – The Ultimate Summer Dessert

These delicious mango and lime chili pops are so refreshing seasonal dessert that will take your breath away! A sweet mango with a chili edge is an interesting combination that makes these pops an ideal summery goodness. Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the topping:. 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder. ½...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

New Champagne Bar coming to Atlantic Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new drinking and dining experience is coming to Atlantic Station and is set to debut this fall. The new cuisine and wine bar, Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar, will feature an extensive selection of wines and classic French brunch, dinner and appetizers.