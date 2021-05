This is an excerpt from Thursday’s (5/13) Point of Sale retail supply chain newsletter sponsored by ArcBest. One of the most intriguing COVID silver linings was the opportunity for massive companies to pivot. For the apparel industry, those pivots have been largely consistent across subsegments and price points: Increase direct-to-consumer sales while cutting ties with undifferentiated retailers, focus on controlling inventory to minimize promotional activity, and consolidate the product portfolio. Brands like Nike, Lululemon and Under Armour began their transformations well before the pandemic, but lockdowns and overnight consumer behavior shifts prompted the creative boardroom ideas to actually be implemented.