With just four days until the much-talked-about play-in tournament, it's NBA awards season! Here's my official ballot as the 2020-2021 regular season comes to a close. What looked at the halfway point to be one of the most rollicking MVP races in history turned into a coronation. There is really no case for anyone but Jokic. He leads most advanced statistics that measure per-minute production -- some by a lot -- and has played more minutes than any major candidate.