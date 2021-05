“Let me correct you.” Four beautiful words from New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau to defend his superstar and franchise savior Julius Randle. Julius Randle didn’t have a game by any stretch of the imagination. His final line against the Los Angeles Clippers isn’t anything that would make the headlines or stoke the flames of his dark horse MVP candidacy. The first time All-Star notched 14 points and 14 rebounds to go along with five assists. He only made seven shots on an inefficient 19 attempts, failing to make any of his four attempts from deep. He didn’t even attempt a free-throw.