The time has come to download more free games, at least if you are a subscriber of. during the month of May 2021. In this way, PS4 and PS5 players will have the opportunity to expand their collection at no additional cost from this same May 4. As we published in MeriStation, among the chosen titles is one of the most important shooters of the previous generation, nothing more and nothing less than Battlefield V. In addition, they will also be able to access Wreckfest, Stranded Deep and Waves Out.