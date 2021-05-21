newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Raising kids using positive discipline

By wpeditor
simivalleyacorn.com
 1 day ago

Editor’s note: “Ask Ms. Bonnie” is a new column we’re debuting in the Acorn. Please submit all parenting-related questions to Ms. Bonnie for a chance to be included in her next column. See email address at the end of the column. Question: Ms. Bonnie, my daughter is turning 2, and...

www.simivalleyacorn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Discipline#True Life#Family Life#Mri#Acorn#Life Success#Encouragement#Respectful Question#Care#Chores#Talk#Two Year Old Children#Daughter#Toys#Research#Turning#Ms Bonnie#Itsy Bitsy Spider#Conejo Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
Related
Kidsarcamax.com

Living with Children: How to ensure your child sleeps on their own

Q: I’m a working single mom with a 4-year-old daughter who won’t go to sleep unless I lie down with her. Plus, if she wakes up in the middle of the night to find I’m no longer in her bed, she comes and crawls into bed with me. If I attempt to persuade her to go back to her bed, she starts to cry. To be honest, I just don’t have the strength to fight it. She knows what I want her to do, but she also knows I have yet to enforce it. Can you provide me with a workable plan that will not cause her – and therefore me – anguish?
Kidscityline.tv

4 Ways To Raise Kind Kids

As a parent, you want to give your children everything you didn’t have…and more. You want to champion them and love them… but you also want to avoid them becoming total jerks! No one likes the entitled child. So, what can you do to avoid raising entitled little monsters? Here are the best tips we’ve got!
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle

Helping Kids & Teens Understand Alzheimer’s Disease

When a grandparent, parent or older relative has Alzheimer’s disease, it affects everyone, including the kids. One second, they might recognize the children. The next, they’re calling them a stranger and blaming them for stealing the car keys. This emotional rollercoaster can easily confuse and frighten kids—just as it would an adult.
Family Relationshipskidsinthehouse.com

How To Pursue A Career While Raising Kids

Being a full-time mom is a fulfilling role because you see your children grow and you’re with them in each stage of their development. However, there might be times you’d think about the other options available to you. With the evolving work arrangements today, companies are now more accommodating with remote setups and working with employees who are also stay-at-home parents.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Breaking the Trauma Bond Forged by Narcissistic Parents

Self-healing is essential to your overall wellbeing as you extricate yourself from a narcissist's influence. Trauma bonds are forged over time as your narcissistic parent trains you to respond in particular ways to feed their ego and narcissistic needs. When a narcissistic parent resorts to threats to get what they...
Family Relationshipsnationalgeographic.com

Too many parents are taking the blame for their kids' pandemic life

Heather Kamia’s nine-year-old daughter was recently begging to meet up in person with particular friend. The mom had to remind her why this wasn’t possible for several reasons, including the fact that her little sister is immunocompromised. Her daughter’s response: “You don’t know what it’s like to be a kid in a pandemic.”
KidsLifehacker

How Can I Help My Child With Autism Make Friends?

Helping your child make friends in a brand new town during a pandemic would be difficult for any parent. But parents of children on the autism spectrum are likely to find it even more challenging. The masks and social distancing still required of us and our kids, combined with a lack of structured activities to make friends and the child’s own struggle to master certain social skills: It is a lot to overcome.
Kidspurewow.com

100 Positive Affirmations for Kids (and Why They’re so Important)

You’ve seen them all over Pinterest and scrawled on coasters, but positive affirmations actually have a purpose beyond memes and home decor. In fact, these feel-good statements go a long way towards promoting wellness, and that is true not just for adults trying to tap into their inner calm, but also for kids who are in the process of developing self-esteem by way of their interactions with the world around them. We spoke to Dr. Bethany Cook, clinical psychologist and author of For What It’s Worth: A Perspective on How to Thrive and Survive Parenting: Ages 0-2, to find out more about the benefits of positive affirmations for kids.
KidsThrive Global

8 Habits to Avoid When Raising Teenagers

Raising adolescents requires patience, effort and a good example, but also identifying some behaviors that are not appropriate. When it comes to raising teenagers, you need to be very careful with your words and actions. Remember that, at this stage of life, boys and girls are building their character and deciding what they want to be. Both laxity and stiffness should be avoided as much as possible, so that adolescents have a balanced behavior.
Kidswmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: Silent signs to help with children’s mental health

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this year as it comes, we may all need a little mental health help. For most of us, the vaccination and easing of restrictions will be enough to lift our spirits. Others are fighting a deeper demon, especially our young people.
KidsLongview Daily News

Columbia Wellness program helps parents, children as pandemic worsens some behaviors

As a single parent, it often was hard for Rheanna Walker to make time for her 2-year-old daughter, manage tantrums and get her on a sleep schedule. Walker, 34, began attending a parent support group through Columbia Wellness a couple months ago, which has helped teach her how to deal with different scenarios and better take care of her daughter.
KidsMorning Sun

How to foster social skills in an era of social distancing

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretched on, children who have been called on to do their part still may not fully understand why they have had to skip play dates or avoid sitting together at lunch tables inside school cafeterias. Older children who are cognizant of much more may be growing weary of social distancing and may have started to question the benefits of staying home.
Kidsussquash.org

YES Let’s! Kids Raise Their Voice

For the last decade US Squash ‘s focus has been rooted in its four core objectives: access, community, excellence and sportsmanship. This remains the case today, and now, kids have the opportunity to raise their voice in a direct conversation with US Squash President & CEO Kevin Klipstein of US Squash. The newly established Youth and Excellence in Squash (YES) Advisory Committee will seek input, ideas and collect central concerns of junior squash players in the U.S. The committee will meet quarterly to discuss the issues and challenges faced by kids in squash and in youth sports. Interested junior players are encouraged to email Kevin directly at kevin.klipstein@ussquash.org to express his or her interest, including what is most important to them in the sport.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

5 Tips to Navigate Kids’ Device Use After Divorce

Divorcing parents often disagree about the most routine issues—bedtime, meals and homework. But some of the most significant disagreements revolve around screen time usage, cell phone access and selection of video games. In my family and matrimonial law practice , I have seen how arguments around the use of electronic devices can actually inflame custody disputes.
KidsPosted by
Quick and Dirty Tips

5 Tips to Help Your Child Transition to Adulthood

The transition from childhood into adulthood can be a struggle. If your adult child won't leave his cozy nest, Mighty Mommy's five practical tips can help them fly. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. mute. The Quick And Dirty. Here are five ways to encourage a positive...