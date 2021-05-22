newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Solos review: Hollywood stars try their best in this expensive, thinly written anthology

By Ed Cumming
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnHZq_0a6XpTtv00

Solos ( Amazon Prime ) creator David Weil has said his inspiration for the series came from the things he’s “not allowed to do as a writer”. Apparently, this means thinking like a playwright, and creating scenarios for a tiny number of isolated characters who speak in long, meaningful monologues.

It’s true that this seven-part sci-fi anthology is more like an Alan-Bennett-at-the-Beeb than we are accustomed to expect from the streaming giants, where the overall drive to throw money at the problem usually means large casts and sprawling stories. Here, each episode clocks in at less than half an hour, and showcases the talent of a different Hollywood star. Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens and Morgan Freeman all have a go, among others. On the evidence of the first two episodes, the actors might have been drawn by the opportunity to take on every thespian’s favourite challenge: playing multiple characters who talk to each other. Actors are obsessed with these roles, which let them demonstrate the full range of two (or more!) people.

In the first episode of Solos , Anthony Mackie plays Tom, a successful investment type who has paid a lot of money to meet a man who looks exactly like him, apparently a clone or some other simulacrum. Tom wears a burgundy suit over a burgundy shirt, so he is clearly not short of confidence. The new guy is more modestly dressed in a light blue jumper. Yet as the new man quizzes Tom about the details of his life, cracks appear in his facade. As Tom describes his family, it’s clear he’s going away, perhaps forever. He emits a single cough – internationally recognised actor code for imminent tragic death. This imitator is meant to replace him, or at least aspects of his presence. It’s a weird idea, of course, but the technological element is simply a peg on which to hang a few emotional statements about family. Mackie’s fine, but he can only work with the material provided. Monologues, or even mono-actor two-handers, rely on the writing. When it really matters, this intriguing premise is let down by its dialogue.

“I’m nervous,” says blue jumper at one point.

“About what?” Tom asks.

“That I won’t be just like you. That I’m gonna be imperfect or I’m gonna do something wrong.”

“Then you’ll be just like me,” Tom says, with a reassuring smile. Send for the robot-holo-clone replacement scriptwriter!

The second instalment is more fun, at least to begin with. Anne Hathaway gets to play at least three versions of her character, Leah, a kind, millennial nutty professor, who talks to her past and future selves through a Matrix -style computer assembly. It’s refreshing to see a sci-fi ready to commit to a few gags as well as nonsense physics. Hathaway has the timing to go with the time travel. As the reality of her situation emerges, however, the story feels stretched thin. The winking-to-the-audience quips about Ruffalo and Lohan don’t help build our sympathy. When her breakdown comes, we’re hardly invested in any of the Leahs. Time on TV is a tricky business. Often, half an hour’s not long enough, but sometimes it’s too much.

The Independent

The Independent

132K+
Followers
78K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Ruffalo
Person
Dan Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Stars#Episodes#Star#Style Inspiration#Reality Tv#Beeb#Matrix#Multiple Characters#Meaningful Monologues#Creator David Weil#Nonsense Physics#Review#Amazon Prime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

NBC and Hollywood stars including Tom Cruise are slammed for 'hypocritical woke virtue signaling' for canceling the Golden Globes over HFPA's 'lack of diversity'

NBC and stars including Tom Cruise are being slammed as 'hypocrites' for boycotting the Golden Globes over diversity concerns about the organizers, after the awards ceremony posted record low ratings earlier this year. NBC said on Monday that it would not air the 2022 Golden Globe awards in January, and...
MoviesPosted by
inForney.com

WandaVision dominates at 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards night one

'WandaVision' scooped four prizes at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (05.16.21). The Disney+ series - which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany - won all but one of the prizes it was nominated for in the TV categories, winning Best Show, Best Performance In A Show (Olsen as Wanda Maximoff), Best Villain and Best Fight.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Justin Theroux Explains The “Humiliation” He Felt Auditioning For Terrence Malick’s ‘Thin Red Line’

When you look at the filmography of Justin Theroux, with solid performances in “The Leftovers,” “Mulholland Drive,” “American Psycho,” and his most recent series, “The Mosquito Coast,” there’s no denying his talent and star power. But even the most talented folks can bomb occasionally. It just really stinks when that bomb is in front of one of the most talented filmmakers ever to live.
MoviesNBC New York

Lucy Liu Reflects on How Her Charlie's Angels Role ‘Normalized Asian Identity' for Fans

Lucy Liu's role as Alex Munday in "Charlie's Angels" is legendary for more reasons than one. Firstly, the "Charlie's Angels" franchise put women like Lucy in positions of power, while also acknowledging the strength in femininity. And secondly, as Lucy writes in an op-ed column for The Washington Post, her "success" in the role "helped move the needle" for the Asian community.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu & Morgan Freeman star in trailer for ‘Solos’

Amazon Prime Video has debuted a new trailer for anthology series ‘Solos’ featuring an all-star cast. Created by David Weil, the series stars Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway. The series is focused on seven unique character-driven stories. Each character will set...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Solos Trailer Previews the Amazon Anthology Series

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the Solos trailer, which previews the anthology series created by David Weil. You can watch the Solos trailer using the player below!. The series will premiere on May 21 exclusively on Prime Video in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, New Zealand and releasing later this year in additional territories.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Dear Hollywood, Can You Please Just Hire Actual Fat People to Play Fat Characters?

Photos of cult-fave and oft-memed actress Sarah Paulson circulated on social media. The images showed Paulson in character as Linda Tripp — the whistleblower involved in the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal of 1998, and a woman who happens to be plus- size — for the upcoming season of American Crime Story: Impeachment. For her role, Paulson, who is straight-sized in real life, seemed to be wearing padding and facial prosthetics to make her appear fat (a word that’s been reclaimed by modern body positivity activists as a neutral descriptor, rather than an insult or derogatory slur). Paulson is a fantastic actress, an Emmy-award winner for American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson; but why not just cast a fat actor to play the part of a fat character?
TV Series/Film

‘Solos’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and More Star in Amazon’s New Sci-Fi Anthology Series

A star-studded cast leads Solos, a new sci-fi anthology series from Amazon and creator David Weil. The seven-part series “explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human” and “spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.” Watch the Solos trailer below.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Solos’ Trailer: Amazon’s Star-Packed Anthology Drama Looks At Deeper Meaning Of Human Connection

“A memory isn’t simply a thing you have — it’s a promise.”. Amazon has released the first trailer for Solos, David Weil’s seven-episode anthology series whose star-drenched cast features Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren along with three-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. Have a look above.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘North Hollywood’

For those who appreciate coming of age films, this one’s for you. I can guess that every human being in the world has second guessed their career choice many times. This could be altered due to opinions from others, like friends or even family, and/or life experiences. Many of us can remember the moment where we knew what we wanted for ourselves and our future just to realize how much work was needed to progress and people we had to sacrifice to get to where we wanted. Luckily, director of Cherry Bomb the Documentary and the Illegal Civilization trilogy, Mikey Alfred, depicts these moments very well with North Hollywood.
Celebritiesrebelnews.com

Billy Crystal: Comedy is “becoming a minefield”

Comedian and actor Billy Crystal has joined his name to the growing list of celebrities speaking out against “cancel culture,” which has forced people to walk on thin ice due to fears of losing their livelihoods and careers over the slightest infraction. In an interview with the New York Post,...
Video Gamesimdb.com

‘Love, Death & Robots’ Review: An Improved Season 2 Widens the Netflix Anthology’s Universe, but Not by Much

“Love, Death & Robots” doesn’t make a terrible amount of sense as a title. For one thing, it’s repetitive: part of the inherent appeal of fictional robots is that they feast on our uncomfortable relationship with death. We’re usually either afraid of robots that could possibly kill us or attracted by the implication of a robot incapable of dying. And that’s all even before addressing the idea that love is an emotion tied to caring about someone so much that you’re afraid to live without them.
MusicBBC

I love being a mogul: The Hollywood stars going into business

With the pandemic shutting down Hollywood for much of the past year, actors have had more spare time on their hands. Rather than just isolating at home, many high profile names have instead tapped into their entrepreneurial passions and set up businesses. Here three celebrities who juggle acting with singing...
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

Why Amazon’s New Sci-Fi Anthology ‘Solos’ Represents A “Return To Form” For Creator David Weil

Last year, David Weil kicked off a search for Nazi war criminals in Hunters. This year, the prolific writer is headed in a different direction with Solos. Premiering on Amazon. later this month, the new sci-fi anthology boasts an all-star cast across seven poignant stories about the human condition. But how does one go from hunting down acolytes of the Third Reich to 30-minute existential monologues set in the future? Well, according to the man himself, the two projects aren’t all that different.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Meet the manager who is trying to open doors for disabled people in Hollywood

After her first experience of the Cannes Film Festival in 2008, talent manager Eryn Brown wanted to end her nascent Hollywood career. Attending film markets such as Cannes can be grueling for most attendees, with parties and meetings held in busy hotels, restaurants, theaters, even aboard yachts. For Brown, who has a congenital, unidentified disability and needs leg braces to walk, accessing many of the buildings and events was a struggle.