SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - School officials said the Scottsbluff High School Auditorium will get a make over this summer. School officials said the Scottsbluff Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to award a bid upgrade the auditorium. The current lights at the auditorium often burn out at performances or concerts leaving the stage dark. Installation of the new LED lights that change color and curtains will improve the look of musical performances and plays. The school also rents the auditorium out to the community so it’s in constant use. Shows will be easier to produce.