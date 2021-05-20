Disposable cups fees won’t start until 2022

The Chair of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee took a moment out of final reading debate Friday to congratulate colleagues on their fiscal restraint this session. Sen. John Stinner of Gering noted that with approved appropriations bills this session, lawmakers have been able to keep an increase in state spending to just about two percent for the biennium. “We also are leaving about $25 million as carryover, so we left some money in that checkbook, and I think you should be congratulated on that as well,” said Stinner. “I also want to congratulate the Revenue Committee, and it’s chair, strategically putting together some tax strategies, from social security, and military pay, as well as corporate taxes.”