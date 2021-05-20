newsbreak-logo
A cellular culprit for Type 1 diabetes

By Scott LaFee, UC San Diego
universityofcalifornia.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBy mapping its genetic underpinnings, researchers at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine have identified a predictive causal role for specific cell types in Type 1 diabetes, a condition that affects more than 1.6 million Americans. The findings are published in the May 19, 2021 online issue of...

