newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Can Zack Snyder bring the zombie flick back from the dead?

By Ed Power
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JKDy_0a6XhzfN00

Not for the first time, the zombie movie is about to rise from the grave. In Zack Snyder ’s Army of the Dead (the director’s new Netflix feature), pro-wrestler turned big screen strongman David Bautista leads a team of mercenaries in a smash-and-grab raid on a dystopian Las Vegas overrun with animated corpses. Think Ocean’s Eleven trapped in a post-apocalyptic compound with George A Romero’s Night of the Living Dead .

Or maybe take that as a mere starting point. Snyder – who, with his recent recut of DC’s Batman/Superman/ Wonder Woman team-up epic Justice League, reframed the superhero blockbuster as a Nietzschean struggle between spandex-happy übermenschen – is clearly keen to take zombies somewhere new. “They’re not what you think they are,” one of his characters says of the zombie horde. “They’re smarter, they’re faster, they’re organised.”

Reinforcing the sense Snyder has set out to reinvent the zombie genre, the trailer concludes with a rotting albino tiger roaring atop a car. It’s visually stunning and a reminder zombies are not statutorily obliged to be slow-moving and dim-witted. As times change, so does the zombie flick. “Zombies are always popular because you can put whatever current fear exists on their shoulders: are they disease, mortality, death, a viral pandemic, invading armies, etc?” says James Moran, writer of the 2012 British comedy horror Cockneys vs Zombies . “They’re a good substitute for what’s currently bothering us. Because they have no backstory, they can be whatever you like.”

Zombies were slightly on the wane through the past decade. The Walking Dead , once the world’s second most popular television series after Game of Thrones , has lurched into a death spiral. The show devolved into a drab soap opera, the zombies mere window dressing. That slump was reflected in plummeting ratings. Game of Thrones demonstrated zombies had their limitations as the undead army of White Walkers was snuffed out in just a single episode. In one of the biggest anti-climaxes in television history, boss zombie the Night King was cut down in completely random fashion by Arya Stark. As the blow fell, so 10 years of carefully cultivated White Walker mystique turned to dust. Meanwhile, plans for a sequel to Brad Pitt’s 2013 hit World War Z , to be potentially directed by David Fincher, were stalling. Interest in zombies appeared to have shrivelled faster than desiccated human flesh in the sun. And then along came a pandemic. Suddenly allegorical horror about viruses that strip us of our humanity acquired a fresh urgency. Zombies were on their way back to the centre of the zeitgeist.

It’s true that Snyder’s Army of the Dead had been green-lit before Covid. Yet there can be little doubt its portrayal of a world laid low by a deadly zombie contagion has taken on an added resonance. And as we tentatively move into a post-Covid era, this may be the perfect movie onto which we can project our shared lockdown traumas. Zombies have come a long way from their early years as a horror trope. Their first major cultural moment was Romero’s Night of the Living Dead in 1968. The “patient zero” of the genus established many of the cliches that endure to this day: that zombies are slow-moving, brain-dead and look like a cruel parody of their former selves.

The zombies were also, from the outset, deeply allegorical, says Roger Luckhurst, professor in modern and contemporary literature in the Department of English and Humanities at Birkbeck, University of London and author of Zombies: A Cultural History . “Romero’s work was always explicitly coded as a critique of consumer capitalism – that endless hunger to devour everything in Dawn of the Dead [the 1978 Night of the Living Dead sequel, set in a suburban mall].”

The milieu has now taken on new pertinency, says Luckhurst. “Obviously, the pandemic makes the shift to a ‘viral’ contagion feel very relevant – and the global visions of spread in, say, World War Z or the Resident Evil films, now spring into focus.”

At the same time, he says, there has been a growing curiosity about what it must feel like to be a zombie. We’re not quite at the point where movies are giving us zombies campaigning for the right to vote or own property. However, there has been a trend towards portraying zombies as more than just mindlessly destructive. He gives as an example the TV series iZombie , a supernatural thriller from the perspective of a crime-fighting zombie girl, and 2016’s The Girl with All the Gifts , about a child whose humanity is threatened by a “zombifying” fungal infection. “Rather than seeing them as an indifferent mass horde, we’ve had tales told from their point of view,” says Luckhurst.

In horror, trends come and go. In the Nineties, moody vampires were all the rage – whether in the novels of Anne Rice or cult role-playing game Vampire: The Masquerade . Mummies had a moment with the hit Brendan Fraser films of the early 2000s. But despite the diminishing popularity of The Walking Dead , zombies are different in that they have maintained a cultural presence across the decades. That’s because they hold up a mirror to modern society, says Dr David S Smith, psychology lecturer at the School of Applied Social Studies at Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen. “Sometimes we see the best in humanity – movies like Train to Busan , shows like The Walking Dead or to an extent, video games like The Last of Us [to be adapted by HBO] show a world where people can care for others’ children as if they are their own and make real sacrifice,” he explains. “Yet this behaviour is generally portrayed as exceptional. Even when zombies get played for laughs, like Shaun of the Dead , Zombieland , or Santa Clarita Diet , they’re usually used to explore real human conditions: people being bored, conforming to social expectations, going through the motions, or living in a state of arrested development.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUQWU_0a6XhzfN00

As he says, the zombies portrayed in Shaun of the Dead are only marginally different from the human survivors. They shuffle about grumbling, locked in the same brain-dead routine day after day. Following a year of lockdown, it’s easy to imagine how it feels to be in their rotting shoes. “In that respect, I don’t think we connect with the genre because we’re scared of being turned into zombies,” says Smith. “I think it’s because on some level, we fear that we already are.”

Zombies also remind us of what lies ahead. All going well, we hopefully won’t end up feasting on the brains of our nearest and dearest. But we will all one day become rotting corpses. “Zombies are extremely personal and familiar to all of us. There are no fantasy-based feature changes, no animal alterations, teeth, ears, etc,” says Greg Rudman, founder of Zombie Infection, which stages “immersive theatre” zombie experiences around the UK. “It’s about humanity’s fascination with life and death, specifically about living forever, or what happens when you die.”

Yet some commentators fear zombies have become played out. “Zombie saturation for most fans seems to have been as a result of season after season of The Walking Dead series and its offshoot Fear the Walking Dead ,” says Adrian Smith of cult cinema blog Movies and Mania . “Even those that didn’t watch the series became numbed by the saturation coverage. Many fans are, frankly, zombied out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBOFd_0a6XhzfN00

But with Army of the Dead, it’s possible Snyder can bring about a zombie resurrection, he says. “Snyder’s film has sparked interest because he partly regenerated the zombie sub-genre with his seminal 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead, ” says Smith. It’s potentially interesting that Snyder’s latest is also a heist,” continues Smith. “Let’s hope it’s a livelier entry that sparks some more interesting takes on the zombie theme.”

Reviews for Army of the Dead are overwhelmingly positive (“a baroque tapestry of blood, bullets and bones,” said the review in The Independent ). The sense is that, 17 years from his Dawn of the Dead do-over, Snyder has made another meaningful contribution to the undead oeuvre. And that the zombie movie still has a bit of life in it yet.

Army of the Dead is available on Netflix now

The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Smith
Person
David Fincher
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Dead#Evil Dead Movies#Horror Movies#Superhero Movies#Supernatural Horror#Justice League#Nietzschean#British#Cockneys#The Walking Dead#White Walkers#Post Covid#Izombie#Robert Gordon University#Santa Clarita Diet#Snyder S Army#Army Of The Dead#Zombie Infection#Hbo#Busan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
TV & Videospressreality.com

Zack Snyder Praises Netflix For ‘Incredible’ Decision To Put Army Of The Dead In Theaters

Even though Netflix is a streaming giant, they have been collaborating with filmmakers who have based their careers on bringing movies to physical theaters. And as is often the case, Netflix will compromise and allow some of those movies to play theaters in addition to being on the streaming service, though in the past, it usually has been an awards play so that movies like Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman could meet the Academy’s criteria and screen in a theater.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Zack Snyder and the Cast on Netflix’s Army of the Dead

Vital Thrills recently got a chance to chat with the cast and crew of Netflix’s Army of the Dead, the zombie horror thriller coming to the streaming service on May 21, 2021. Participating were director/writer/producer Zack Snyder, producers Wesley Coller and Deborah Snyder, and cast members Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ana de la Reguera, Nora Arnezeder, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Theo Rossi, Raul Castillo, Samantha Win, Huma S. Qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada and Richard Cetrone.
MoviesMiddletown Press

'Army of the Dead': As Satisfying as Fighting a Plague of Zombies Can Be These Days

“I always used the zombie as a character for satire or a political criticism,” said zombie maestro George Romero — a man asked to opine on zombie franchises more times than should have been legally allowable — in 2013. “And I find that missing in what’s happening now.” Now being the immediate moment of AMC’s The Walking Dead (“a soap opera with a zombie occasionally”) but, really, the zombie moment broadly speaking. We can run through the litany of examples, including those Romero liked (Shaun of the Dead) and those he didn’t (World War Z); those I wish he liked a little more (the Resident Evil movies — or a couple of them, anyway); and those I wish he’d gotten to make (again: Resident Evil, for which Romero once wrote a script).
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
Moviesramascreen.com

Zack Snyder to Appear In Person with ARMY OF THE DEAD at The Landmark Westwood

You’ve watched my video review of Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie and now… Landmark Theatres is set for the grand re-opening of the extensively renovated The Landmark Westwood Theatre on Friday, May 14, 2021 with Zack Snyder’s ARMY OF THE DEAD (Netflix, 147 min). Snyder will appear in person for a discussion following the 7:00 PM show with producers Deborah Snyder and Wes Coller and Snyder will introduce the 10:15 PM show.
Moviestheubj.com

Army of the Dead chief Zack Snyder has prodded that the film’s initial 15 minutes will deliver next week

Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder is getting back to his zombie-tainted roots. The chief initially acquired acclaim for his praised redo of George A. Romero’s exemplary blood and gore movie Dawn of the Dead. However he’s since assembled a profession fundamentally dependent on comic book transformations like Watchmen, 300, and Justice League. Despite the fact that Army of the Dead isn’t tied in any immediate story approach to Dawn of the Dead. It’s as yet amusing to see Snyder returning to the class that shot him to fame.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Firm On His Sequel Idea, Says Warner Bros. Hasn’t Responded

Zack Snyder is firm on his story idea for a Justice League sequel, but he hasn’t heard back from Warner Bros. about it. After years of anticipation, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, or what is commonly referred to as the Snyder Cut was finally released onto HBO Max. The film for the most part was the director’s full creative vision despite a few elements of it absent from the film due to Warner Bros. overruling some narrative pathways including the presence of Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart/Green Lantern.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

'Army of the Dead' Sees Zack Snyder Bet on Blood Red and Win Big

Chocolate and peanut butter. Slashers and R-ratings. Movie theaters and audiences who know how to shut the hell up. Some things go together so beautifully that they become the ideal. Bringing together zombies and an elaborate heist setup feels like a similarly minded stroke of genius as both subgenres — the latter in particular — have delivered more than a few true bangers over the years. Happily, while there are some undead bumps along the way, Zack Snyder‘s Army of the Dead hits the beats you expect from both heist films and zombie flicks while still managing to deliver some fresh mythology of its own.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
Moviesrepublic-online.com

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Zack Snyder teases a glimpse of Justice League’s deleted Green Lantern cameo

During a screening for Zack Snyder’s new zombie heist movie Army of the Dead (read our review here), the filmmaker has teased fans of the SnyderVerse with a glimpse of actor Wayne T. Carr as the John Stewart incarnation of Green Lantern, who would have cameoed in Zack Snyder’s Justice League had Warner Bros. not put the block on the appearance. Hopefully we’ll get a hi-res version of the image soon, but in the meantime check out the peek below via Twitter…
MoviesSFGate

'Army of the Dead' Review: Zack Snyder's Zombies in Vegas Heist Thriller is an Epic Meat-and-Potatoes Undead Flick

If you go to see just one movie this year, Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” might be the ticket — not because it’s the best movie you’ll see in 2021 (or maybe even this week), but because it’s a stylishly grandiose, muscular but conventional popcorn pageant that’s got something for just about everyone. It’s a zombie movie. It’s a heist thriller. It’s a sentimental father-daughter reconciliation story. It’s set in Las Vegas (albeit it the bombed-out dystopian ruins of Vegas). It’s got a gifted cast of diverse actors playing plucky renegades. It’s got a spectacular climax featuring a dropped nuclear bomb. A viewer might be tempted to ask: What’s not to like?
MoviesCinema Blend

Zack Snyder 'Army of the Dead' Interview

Army of the Dead director/writer Zack Snyder discusses his upcoming Netflix zombie heist film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. Find out how Snyder used Canon 'dream lenses' to create the film's signature shallow depth-of-field shots, why he wanted to make you care about the film's zombie characters and more.
Moviesimdb.com

Zack Snyder Had to Digitally Recreate All of Tig Notaro for Some ‘Army of the Dead’ Scenes

A new report from Vulture breaks down the process of digitally inserting comedian Tig Notaro into Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead.” The filmmaker cast Notaro to replace Chris D’Elia after production had been wrapped for months, meaning D’Elia had to be digitally removed from the movie and Notaro had to be swapped in. What this actor swap cost the production has not been disclosed, but Snyder did tell Vulture it was cheaper than the budget needed to create the film’s zombie tiger.
Movieshypebeast.com

Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Brings Out a Dave Bautista You've Never Seen Before

Just when you thought you’ve seen everything the zombie movie genre could offer, Zack Snyder has returned to the scene with his own fantastic take on the iconic monsters. Now 17 years on from his famed Dawn of the Dead, the director has decided to revisit his beloved zombies, this time combining them with a good old Hollywood heist film featuring none other than one of the most lovable and talented giants in the industry: Dave Bautista.