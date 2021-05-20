newsbreak-logo
Rain chances slight Friday through the weekend,

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMainly clear tonight and overnight with some high clouds. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday with a slight chance for rain at 10%. I expect at least a 10% of rain through the weekend with temps in the low to mid 90's and partly cloudy skies.

