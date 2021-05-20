Myers, Forest Hills edge Bald Eagle Area 2-0 in District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal

Forest Hills starting pitcher Zach Myers delivers an offering against Chestnut Ridge during their Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Michael. Tami Knopsnyder For The Tribune-Democrat

ST. MICHAEL – As Thursday’s pitchers’ duel between a pair of senior right-handers Zach Myers (Forest Hills) and Noah Williamson (Bald Eagle Area) transpired, it appeared the first team to break the ice would give themselves the best chance to prevail in a District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal at Forest Hills High School.

No. 4 seed Forest Hills broke through with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Myers limited No. 5 seed Bald Eagle Area to a bunt single in the seventh to finish off a three-hit shutout as the Rangers won 2-0 on their home turf.

“It was a team effort the whole way through today,” said Myers, who improved to 9-0 with a 0.99 ERA. “It’s playoff baseball. You expect great competition every game.

“We had guys step up when they had to. We have a lot of young guys, but they filled big roles this year so far and we’re going to keep carrying that on through the playoffs.”

Devon Brezovec led off the sixth inning with a single to right field for Forest Hills (17-3), which will travel to No. 1 seed Central, a 15-0 winner over Bellwood-Antis in four innings, in Wednesday’s semifinal. Colby Rearick’s sacrifice bunt moved pinch-runner Taylor Vranich to second base. Brody Roberts followed with an infield single to put runners on the corners.

After five and a half scoreless innings, Forest Hills tallied two runs on the next two pitches. Myers drove in the go-ahead run with a fielder’s choice chopper to third base, scoring Vranich from third base.

An errant throw to the plate allowed Roberts and Myers to move into scoring position.

Senior Brad Madigan, who left the game in the seventh with an apparent knee injury after a collision in right-center field, reached on a perfectly executed squeeze bunt that didn’t draw a throw from Williamson to lead 2-0. Only one ball left the infield in Forest Hills’ resourceful inning.

“We said from probably the fourth inning on, be ready for a sacrifice, be ready for a suicide,” Forest Hills coach Joe Carpenter said. “You got two seniors that you trust and I’d run it a million times.”

Forest Hills staved off an early threat from Bald Eagle Area (13-6). The Eagles had runners on second and third with one out in the second inning. Myers induced a strikeout and a soft lineout to center field to come out unscathed.

“I think if we would have been able to punch a run in there, it would have maybe had us relax a little bit more and pour a couple more runs in there,” Bald Eagle Area coach James Gardner said. “Forest Hills did a nice job on their home turf making the plays. They stayed tough when we had the pressure on a little bit. They made the plays and worked their way out of it. They cashed in on a couple things there late.”

Williamson, an Indiana (Pa.) commit, faced the minimum through the first four innings.

He finished with three strikeouts and threw 48 of his 66 pitches for strikes over six innings. Kirk Bearjar’s double in the fifth represented Forest Hills’ first runner in scoring position.

As Thursday’s game wore on, Myers was able to limit hard contact and finished with eight strikeouts (96 punchouts in 582/3 innings this season).

He notched a swinging strikeout on his 97th and final pitch, an elevated fastball.

Myers, a Pitt-Johnstoswn commit, threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of 27 batters faced, totaled 71 strikes and coaxed 14 swings and misses.

“He got better as the game went on, he’s a bulldog,” Carpenter said of Myers. “He’s just one of those special guys like we’ve had in the past.”

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.