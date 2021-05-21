newsbreak-logo
Top 10 AC/DC power supplies in industrial and medical applications

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand is growing for AC/DC power supplies in the medical and industrial equipment markets. OEM designers not only require power supplies that have safety approvals and can operate in harsh environments, but they also need to provide higher power density and efficiency. In addition, cooling, size, and easy installation matter in these applications. Many of the latest AC/DC power supply designs address one or more of these challenges.

