Top 10 AC/DC power supplies in industrial and medical applications

The compact power supplies have a stable output, low noise, and linear topology and multiple sleep modes in addition to a low current range. There are four models in the range, each with different external control interfaces. The NGA101 is a 35VDC single output power supply, rated at 40W total output; the NGA102 is a 35VDC dual outputs rated up to 80W total output power; the NGA141 is a single output rated up to 100V at 40W maximum, and the NGA142 has dual 100VDC outputs up to 80W. A channel fusion feature extends voltage and current ranges by allowing the isolated outputs to be connected in series for higher voltages or in parallel for higher output currents.